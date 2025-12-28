General Hospital preview sees Alexis’ new strategy, Laura’s orders, Michael warned by Sonny, and a tribute to Anthony Geary

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

The week ahead on General Hospital sets the stage for major legal, political, and emotional turning points in Port Charles. As the new year approaches, Alexis Davis prepares to shift her courtroom strategy with Willow’s fate hanging in the balance, signaling that the upcoming trial developments could take an unexpected turn.

At the same time, Laura Collins receives fresh information and, later, direct orders that may complicate her efforts to deal with Jenz Sidwell and protect those caught in his orbit. Michael Corinthos also finds himself under scrutiny, with both Tracy Quartermaine and Sonny Corinthos offering pointed warnings as secrets and suspicions continue to mount.

Adding a note of nostalgia to an otherwise tense week, the show pauses its forward momentum to honor General Hospital history with a special encore presentation of Anthony Geary’s final full episode as Luke Spencer, marking a poignant farewell to one of the soap’s most iconic characters.

General Hospital preview for the upcoming week

Alexis prepares a new courtroom approach

Alexis reviews her legal position as Willow’s case moves closer to resolution. New information forces her to question her current plan. The courtroom dynamics are shifting. Pressure from outside sources complicates her next steps. Alexis considers whether a stronger strategy is necessary.

She prepares to return to court with a revised approach. The stakes remain high for Willow. Every decision could affect the outcome.

Alexis understands the risks involved. The case is no longer straightforward. Her next move may change the direction of the trial.

Laura receives instructions that complicate her next move

Laura receives new information that alters her perspective. The details help her reassess her position. Shortly after, she is given direct instructions. The orders place her in a difficult position. Sidwell’s influence continues to loom. Laura must decide how closely to follow the directive. Her role as mayor limits her options. Each choice carries consequences.

Acting too boldly could create backlash. Remaining silent could allow others to take control. Laura weighs her next move carefully.

Sonny issues a warning as Michael faces growing scrutiny

Sonny delivers a firm warning to Michael. The timing is critical. Michael is already under scrutiny. Tracy has raised concerns as well. Secrets connected to recent events remain unresolved.

Michael’s involvement continues to draw attention. Sonny’s words suggest real consequences ahead. Family loyalty is tested. Michael must consider his next steps. Ignoring the warning could prove costly. The situation grows more unstable. Pressure builds as the trial approaches.

Port Charles pauses to honor Luke Spencer

The show pauses current storylines for a special encore. The episode features Anthony Geary’s final full appearance as Luke Spencer. Luke says goodbye to Port Charles. Longtime relationships take center stage.

The episode reflects on Luke’s legacy. Familiar faces share emotional moments. The rebroadcast marks an important chapter in the show’s history. It offers closure for the character.

The tribute stands apart from the ongoing drama. It honors a defining era of General Hospital.

Shifting power dynamics ahead of the new year

Events this week reshape the balance of power. Legal plans change. Warnings are issued. Orders are delivered behind closed doors. Characters face growing uncertainty. Decisions made now carry long-term impact.

Conflicts remain unresolved. Tension continues to build. Alliances are tested. Authority is challenged. The groundwork is laid for the upcoming fallout. The drama moves toward a volatile new phase.

Catch General Hospital on ABC on weekdays.