What is Britney Spears' net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as she teases new jewelry line

Britney Spears, the famous American pop singer, actress, and performer, has a net worth of $40 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With chart-topping hits like "...Baby One More Time" (1999) and "Oops!… I Did It Again" (2000), Spears had a big impact on bringing back teen pop.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) ranks her as the eighth-best-selling female artist in U.S. history. She has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Britney Spears hints at upcoming jewelry line in new Instagram tease

The current net worth of Britney Spears may appear less in comparison with the net worth she used to earn in the past because she has been searching for more creative projects to engage in, such as a jewelry line that she is expected to launch in the near future.

The next thing that Spears shared on Instagram on November 16 gave her fans an idea about her jewelry plans. The post presented a rose image, which read:

"Jewelry line coming soon !!!"

The caption gave a quick peek at what Britney Spears is working on. Reports from before said she had filed for a trademark for the new line with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The brand will reportedly be called “B Tiny”, according to a previous Instagram announcement by Spears. In that post, she expressed her enthusiasm:

“My first jewelry line coming soon !!! Delicate extremely different and one of a kind pieces !!! I’m so excited !!! Realizing how cool it is to be an artist that can be passionate in so many different ways !!! B Tiny coming soon 🌷!!! Girls you’re gonna fucking love it !!!”

Fans also saw a turquoise beaded hand chain in gold in the same post—leading to speculation that such designs may feature in the official line once it launches.

Spears often uses roses when she writes captions on social media, making people think she might include rose-themed jewelry in her collection.

But she hasn't shared any specific designs or said when she'll launch the line yet. Britney Spears hasn't announced when her brand will launch, but her previous business moves show she knows how to make money from her name.

She's already had success with perfumes and merchandise that her fans loved.