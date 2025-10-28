What did Bam Margera say about Britney Spears’ situation? Former MTV star offers support amid pop star's personal struggles

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - UNSPECIFIED DATE: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Britney Spears is pictured. Spears is the subject of the documentary "I Am Britney Jean" which details her personal and professional life. (Photo by Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images)

Bam Margera is offering support to Britney Spears following the singer’s latest appearance at a Thousand Oaks, California bar. The Viva La Bam star chatted with a TMZ reporter on Monday, October 28, 2025, and revealed that he has been sober for some time now and is ready to visit the Gimme More hitmaker and inform her that she has someone in her corner:

"I've reached a year - September 28th is my sober day - but like, when I was with Lamar Odom, Britney's house was right down the street,' Margera said. 'I'm ready to just knock on that door and say, "Hey, if you want help, it's right here."'





The skateboarder and stunt performer showed a tattoo on his neck that read “Ooops, they did it to me too.” He explained that he understood what Spears had gone through for the sake of guardianships and rehab. He explained how it was draining:

"Their only solution is ... treatment, lock them up for 90 days,' Margera said. 'So you're constantly walking on eggshells, and as soon as you get a moment of freedom, all you want to do is get as [intoxicated] as possible to forget how you even got into the situation.'

"All it takes is just stay out of the bar": Bam Margera dishes out advice for Britney Spears

Britney Spears has been the subject of controversy in recent days. Her former husband, Kevin Federline, who was married to her from 2004 to 2007, stirred up a campaign to Free Brittany and has released a book, You Thought You Knew, which alleges that the pop icon endangered her sons on different occasions as she struggled with mental illness.

Amidst allegations from her ex-husband, Britney Spears' erratic Instagram posts have sparked concern from fans and well-wishers. Margera, who has been vocal about recovering from substance abuse, advised the 43-year-old to follow some of the following steps to bounce back to her old self:

'All it takes is just stay out of the bar, wake up, go to the gym, walk a dog, find a skate trip, just do positive things, and, you know, now everything is back to being fun again - you know?' Margera said. 'I love it, and I do not miss drinking.'

He added that he hoped to read Federline’s tell-all book and Britney’s 2023 memoir to gain a clearer understanding of the truth.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.