What did Britney Spears post about Paris Hilton? Pop superstar opens up about special connection with her kids

Britney Spears fondly recalled an encounter with Paris Hilton’s two children. On December 12, 2025, Britney Spears posted a video of Hilton’s toddlers, Phoenix and London, dressed as Peter Pan and described their mother as “such a stunning mom.” Spears praised the American media personality and businesswoman for letting her bond with her kids.

The Gimme More hitmaker wrote on Instagram:

“Paris is such a stunning mom... most moms act extremely weird and uncomfortable if you take real pleasure in bonding!!!! Good lord, I think the nanny was offended because I took over the room instantly... they didn't see her again for the next 6 hours!!!!”

She continued, describing how Hilton’s son Phoenix let her hold him for a long time:

“My relationship with little Phoenix was quite intense; he actually let me hold him forever, and he held my chest and looked up to his stunning mamma and me, which was miraculously so beautiful in letting me hold him for so long...”

Britney Spears thanked the Simple Life star for taking time to visit on her 44th birthday on December 2, 2025:

“I'm so proud of Paris for being such a strong, beautiful mother!!!!!!! And thank you, sexy lady, for visiting me on my birthday!!! You already know I love you, sis!!!!”

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton’s relationship explored

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have spoken of their friendship over the years, with each star expressing how important the other is in their life.

Paris Hilton responded to Spears’ sweet message on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 13, writing:

“Phoenix, London, and I love you to the moon and back! You are such a kind, gentle soul, and we feel so grateful to have you in our lives and part of our family.”

In her memoir released this year, Britney Spears described Hilton as one of the kindest people.

“One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton,” the pop star said.

Paris Hilton expressed that she was very emotional when she read the memoir.

“I was crying when I read that; that really touched me. She’s just so strong, I love her so much, and I’m just so proud of her for speaking her truth and writing this whole book. That quote meant a lot to me when I read it.”

Paris described Spears in an interview with E! News in 2022 as one of the kindest people in the world.

