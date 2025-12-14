“We go back 12 years”: Married to Medicine’s Simone opens up about her relationship with Quad on Way Up With Angela Yee podcast

Cecil Whitmore and Dr. Simone Whitmore (Image Via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12’s biggest highlight after the airing of the first two episodes is Dr. Simone and Quad’s feud.

In episode 1 of season 12, Quad talked about Simone’s comments about her house’s mortgage on YouTube.

And Simone was upset when Quad talked about which one of the cast members is apt from The Traitors, and she took her name.

The duo clashed during the Sander Polo classic party, where they remarked that they need their space.

But during the next episode viewers saw them burying their hatchet and talking things out.

Dr. Simone again cleared the air about her and Quad’s relationship on the Way Up with Angela Lee podcast.

She stated that though their fights get pretty serious, they have also been together for the last 12 years.

Dr. Whitmore stated:

“I feel like our digs are not little. We take jabs that are deeper than most people but we go back 12 years and we’ve spent some personal time together all year long away from the camera and so I think that when she digs at me or when I dig at her, they really hurt.”

Married to Medicine’s Dr. Simone talked about Quad’s traitor comment, her friendship with Cecil, and her relationship with King

During the podcast, Quad’s name was mentioned many times, and Dr. Simone shared her candid thoughts about her.

She mentioned how her ‘The Traitors’ comment hurt her a lot.

Dr. Whitmore said:

“I would have accepted that as a light jab. I would have accepted it as a compliment because it’s an extra check. The problem is she continued by saying,’ Oh, and I can’t even get into why I think she’s the traitor.’ Because it would be too deep, too dark. So that was like, girl, bye!”

Further in the podcast, the conversation turned to her husband Cecil and Quad’s friendship.

Simone stated that Cecil is always trying to set things right between them.

She remarked:

“It does not bother me that they get along. But if I’m venting out to you about Quad, just nod your head. Shut your mouth. Don’t take up for her.”

She further continued:

“But men don’t know. They are trying to fix the problem. And so, he is always trying to get me to see Quad in a different light or not take things so personally and deeply.”

She also talked about her and Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford’s friendship.

For those unversed, Lateasha is married to Quad’s ex-husband, Dr. Greg.

Simone said:

“She is nice. I enjoyed time with her. And it wasn’t like I’m spending time with Quad and Sweet Tea. Quad turns her back on people. And when you do that, why can’t I spend time with your ex’s new woman?”

The conversation then shifted to Quad’s new boyfriend, King.

When asked what she thought of King, she remarked:

“ I love King, and I love him for Quad. I love their chemistry. Um, I love them together.”

Angela Yee then asked what viewers want to know from the duo.

She asked whether the relationship between Quad and her would ever be repaired.

Dr. Whitmore answered:

“I think Quad and I could get our relationship even back to where it was because there was appoint where I felt like we never could. But she’s got to stop getting gassed up by other people. Got to stop reading the comments, and we have to live in the moment.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.









