Stumble season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Who won the Homecoming game?

Stumble Season 1, Episode 5 begins with Courteney feeling super excited for Homecoming week, calling it her favorite time of the year. She expects everyone at Headltston to be full of spirit, but she’s quickly disappointed when she realizes that no one seems to care.

In her typing class, Courteney notices there are no decorations, no excitement, and not even students wearing the school’s iconic blue colors. She encourages her class and cheerleaders to bring more energy and celebrate Homecoming, but the only change the school makes is turning the water blue, with a warning sign lying on the floor that says “Don’t drink,” which leaves Courteney far from impressed.

Courteney tries to bring the vibrant spirit of her old school in Stumble season 1 episode 5

In Stumble season 1 episode 5, Courteney is reminded of her old days when she used to be a coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College. Back then, school spirit was strong, and everyone supported their team on the field. Now, at Headltston, she feels that same energy is missing. Courteney misses the school spirit she once had, so she talks to Tom about it. Tom tells her that nothing ever really changes at Headltston, but Courteney manages to convince him that her cheerleading team will do something special for the pep rally.

Courteney is excited to have her cheerleading team perform in front of the school and show everything they have practised. She hypes everyone up, getting the crowd excited as she talks about cheering against their rivals, the East South Oklahoma Western Owls. Courtney boldly says they are ready to “bury, destroy, and wipe them off the map.”

But then, something shocking happens: they are actually wiped off the map. Miss Dot announces that a gigantic sinkhole has destroyed the rival school. Before the bad news fully sinks in, Courteney’s cheerleading team starts performing their moves anyway, still full of energy and excitement.

Courteney asks Peaches to find some extracurricular activities to help improve her behavior, which often gets worse because of her kleptomaniac habits. Peaches actually finds one, a fight club. Later, Courteney received a call from the “Headltston County Jail” saying that Peaches had been taken in for being involved in a fight at the club. It turns out Peaches didn’t join a fight club; instead, she was fighting at the club. At the same time, a new romance begins to form between Sally and the football player, Holden, with a date fixed by the end of the episode.

Who wins the football game in Stumble season 1 episode 5?

Back at home, Courteney and Boone talk about how, after Oklahoma’s team is gone, Headltston will now face Sammy Davis. Tom is confident that his football team will win because they have never lost a Homecoming game. Courteney explains that the only reason Sammy Davis always won before was that she used to cheerlead for them, and this time, she is on the rival side.

At the game, Tammy cannot attend because she has a bad cold, so Courteney believes all the attention at Sammy Davis is still on her. In the first half, Sammy Davis takes the lead. Dimarcus is excited to meet the boys from his former college, but none of them want to talk to him. After watching the game, he tells Courteney that he knows a way to help Headltston win.

The crowd starts booing Courteney, but her husband tells her to ignore it and pretend they are shouting “Boo’ne’s wife.” Hearing this, Courteney says it is now time to “wipe Sammy Davis off the map.” During the second half, she tells her cheerleaders to ‘’follow none of her orders for the next 30 minutes.’’ Meanwhile, Dimarcus uses his own tricks to distract the rival team, making Headltston slowly take control of the game.

When Headltston wins, the field turns into a battlefield as both rival teams start fighting. Courteney stops Peaches from joining the fight at first, but Peaches wears the mascot and goes onto the field, so that her behavior stays unnoticed. Sammy Davis Sr, Junior College is disqualified because of the violent actions.

Even after the win, Courtney feels a little sad because the place that once felt like her home booed her. At the end of Stumble season 1 episode 5, her husband comforts her by saying that Sammy Davis was never really her home, and her real home is right beside him.