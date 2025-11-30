Married to Medicine Season 12 Episode 1 recap: Quad and Simone’s feud overshadows the premiere

Cecil Whitmore and Dr. Simone Whitmore (Image Via Getty)

The premiere episode of Married to Medicine kicked off on November 30, 2025.

The episode introduced a new face and explained Dr. Heavenly’s absence.

But the major issue that overshadowed the first episode of the latest season was the feud between Simone and Quad.

The ladies were seen telling their side of the story to cast members.

Episode 1 also showed the duo coming face-to-face after the fight for the Sanders Polo Classic.

Married to Medicine features the lives of women who are related to the medical field in Atlanta.

Some of the cast members are doctors, while others are wives of doctors.

Married to Medicine season 12 episode 1: Polo party, Simone and Quad’s feud, new faces, and more

The episode started off with Dr. Mimi and Steve Sanders deciding to host a polo party.

The couple were introduced to the audience in the previous season.

Dr. Mimi and Steve joined the show as friends of Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

The party was very unique as it did not have any polo or the horses.

They invited all the cast members including new member Brandi Milton.

During the episode, Simone and Quad’s fight became the major discussion between the cast members.

While Simone talked to Jackie about her relationship with Quad, Quad was seen talking to her friends.

Dr. Simone opens up with Jackie saying:

“When I left New York, I was so disappointed in my behaviour. But playing the victim frustrates me so badly.”

Jackie also addressed the issue in the confessional, stating:

“Quad and Simone, neither of them are willing to forget the past. The anger has become concrete now and honey, trying to crack concrete, you need a jackhammer. So, I need a jackhammer.”

And then viewers were given a glimpse of the feud between the two through the years.

Quad, on the other hand, explained to her new friend Angel about the issue between her and Simone.

She even talked about Simone’s discussion on a YouTube channel regarding who will help to pay off her house.

Quad’s remarked:

“If she is stuck in that space, then that’s just her.”

Simone and Quad also addressed a snarky text message that Quad sent to Simone.

Simone then goes on to talk about a post where Quad was asked which of the cast members would be great on the reality show, The Traitors.

Dr. Whitmore remarks in the confessional:

“The traitor comment happened before I made the jab. Girl, stop dragging me. Stop!”

The feud between the cast members is not just between Simone and Quad.

Later in the episode, viewers catch Toya talking about her issue between Jackie and her.

Jackie was upset that Toya talked about and portrayed her husband in a bad light during an interview with Andy Cohen.

Toya states in the confessional:

“Now mind you this is all in the group chat. Jackie sends me a clip from the Andy Cohen Show saying ‘Toya is calling out Jackie, not cool and I, Jackie would never say it about your husband on a public forum. Not my choice!”

The episode also discussed Dr. Heavenly’s absence during the party.

It was explained that Dr. Heavenly was preparing for elections and heading for campign.

Toya humourously remarks:

“Ain’t nobody voting her into the PTA!”

The group also welcomed Brandi Milton who is a new cast member for the new season.

The episode ended with Simone and Quad facing each other.

The duo tried to talk about the misunderstanding regarding the mortgage comment about Quad’s house and Quad’s comment regarding her being the perfect fit for the Traitors.

The group gets uncomfortable as they sense that things are going to go downhill at the party.

But Simone states:

“I don’t wanna fight. I feel like she needs the time and we need the space.”

Stay tuned for more such updates.





