90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine crashes out after learning Matt had another partner, Elizabeth, while they were together

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired Part 4 of the Tell All, its concluding segment, on November 30, 2025, which saw tensions between Jasmine and Matt intensify. The couple struggled to trust each other, as Jasmine learned that Matt had been seeing another woman, Elizabeth, while they were together.

When confronted, Matt tried to dodge the question and even denied having an intimate relationship with Elizabeth. However, when Jasmine continued to push him to confess, he admitted to having an intimate relationship with her. Still, he clarified that he had broken up with her within the first few weeks of being with Jasmine.

But Jasmine remained unimpressed. She crashed out after Matt’s confession, accusing him of lying to her and breaking her trust when she was at her most vulnerable.

Despite Jasmine feeling upset since they now shared a child, Matt refused to sympathize with her, boasting about ‘juggling’ multiple women at once in the past.

One thing led to another and Matt began reconsidering his relationship with her, tired of dealing with her anger.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine calls Matt “trash” after learning about his past relationship







In one segment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode, Jasmine asked Matt if he needed to come clean about anything, to which he replied that he had nothing to talk about.

Upon hearing that, Jasmine mentioned that when he agreed to be part of the open marriage, she told him that her “only requirement” was that he not date or be intimate with anyone else.

She then questioned him about his past partner, Elizabeth, recalling how his mother had said that Elizabeth would still be “available” if things fell apart with her.

When she directly asked Matt if he was intimate with Elizabeth, he replied, “Possibly, I don’t know.”

He denied “dating” her, but could not recall for certain if he was being physical with her. Jasmine then asked:



“Before I moved to your apartment because I became homeless, is it true that you were gonna move into this woman’s house?”



Matt initially denied it, but later admitted that he had considered it because his house lease was ending. However, he clarified that he was not in a relationship.

His justification did not help convince Jasmine, who was shocked by his confession. Once Jasmine began crashing out, Matt tried to downplay things by saying it was a year ago.

But for Jasmine, it was not enough, as she felt blindsided by him.

At that point, Matt boasted that he had “juggled” five to six women at once, saying women in love chased him around.

Upon hearing that, Jasmine said:



“I am so f**king lucky then to have you… The f**king audacity, dude. You’re a f**king piece of trash.”



In a separate confessional, Matt spoke about his relationship with Elizabeth, saying that they “hung out” for a couple of months but were never serious. He added that he cut things off with her within the first couple of weeks that he got together with Jasmine.

Jasmine walked away from the conversation, feeling furious. However, things did not end there, as Matt asked Gino to “take” Jasmine back when he saw her speaking with him.

The female 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star fired back at him, saying she was not anyone’s “property.” After she stormed off, Matt confided in his co-stars that he felt exhausted with Jasmine’s meltdowns.

While he reconsidered his feelings for her, Andrei and Georgi advised him to leave Jasmine before it was too late.

Stay tuned for more updates.