​When will Married to Medicine season 12 air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Dr. Jackie Walters from Married to Medicine (Image via Getty)

The season12 of Married to Medicine will air on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

The coming season promises more high-stakes conflict, stylish events, and behind-the-scenes views into Atlants's medical and social elite.

Expect conflicts, celebrations and touching moments as the doctors and their wives balance careers, family and relationships.

The new season of the M2M show comes with some changes, familiar faces, and exciting storylines full of drama that fans won’t want to miss.

Married to Medicine Season 12: Theme, cast and more

Married to Medicine tracks Atlanta doctors and their wives' lives, mixing friendship, family conflict, work, and personal issues.

The show combines ambition, luxury, and constant reality-TV drama.

Season 12 welcomes several of the core cast members but also shakes things up with fresh roles and faces. Full-time returning stars include:

Dr. Jackie Walters

She remains one of the veteran voices in the group and continues to build her businesses while dealing with how her friends talk about her husband and her life.

According to the trailer, she’s in a holding pattern between moving forward and making sure everyone in the circle stays real.

Dr. Simone Whitmore

This season she’s trying to deal with friendships, family and her next chapter now that her sons have graduated from college.

She’s less about the old drama and more about getting things in order.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

Her storyline involves expanding her medical enterprise (new building for her practices) and juggling all that with the group’s dynamics.

She is more focused on business, but also pulled into friend-group heat.

Toya Bush‑Harris

She and her husband Dr. Eugene, are in their “forever home”, but his career is two hours away, the kids are growing up fast, and Toya is hoping that this will bring the group back together.

Quad Webb

One of her big storylines is her IVF journey, and it involves a trip to Ghana for support.

She’s also working on bridging friendships especially with Simone and managing how she shows up in the group after past seasons.

Dr. Mimi Sanders

Dr. Mimi Sanders is upgraded from friend/part-time to full-time this season.

She’s hosting her first polo classic event with her husband, Steve, and seems to be the calmer voice in the room, until she’s forced to pick a side.

A major twist: Dr. Heavenly Kimes is no longer a full-time cast member but appears as a “friend of” the show.

New to the show are friends Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton.

Angel Love Davis

Angel Love Davis joins the cast as a friend. She is a registered nurse, entrepreneur and single mother of two.

Her role will involve backing Quad and navigating her new place in this tight friend circle.

Brandi Milton

Brandi Milton also joins as a friend. She’s a nurse practitioner and owns a med-spa in Buckhead.

Her specialist skills and outsider status position her to shake up old lines and possibly stir the pot with fresh commentary.

What to expect

The trailer teases a “double dose of drama and shade” as the women try to heal old wounds, but don’t skip the conflict.

The friendships in this group are being tested by stay-ups, push-backs, and fresh alliances will play out.

The fun won’t stop either, the cast trip, outings, and new business moves are part of the mix.

This season of Married to Medicine balances personal growth through IVF, business and new roles with the raw drama fans expect.

The cast shake-up adds interest as fans wonder who will rise, who will fade, and how the group holds together under pressure.

Stay tuned for more updates.