How many episodes will there be in Tracker season 3? Episode count and more

Tracker season 3 © CBS

Tracker season 3 has finally arrived, bringing back the thrilling adventures of Colter Shaw, the expert lone-wolf survivalist. The highly anticipated third season premiered on October 19, 2025 on CBS, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays. The latest episode 8 aired on December 7, 2025. Tracker season 3 has 22 episodes in total which can also be streamed on Paramount+.

Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker who travels the country for a fee, uses his survivalist skills and knowledge to find missing people and objects in the popular CBS series. He faces complex and dangerous situations in law enforcement and private citizen cases. This season will explore his troubled past and family secrets while he completes his weekly missions.

Tracker Season 3: Number of episodes in the CBS series

In the US, fans can watch all 22 episodes of Tracker Season 3 on Paramount+ which used to be called CBS All Access. Since it started in October 2025, CBS has shown the first half of Tracker Season 3's record-breaking 22 episodes every week. Today is Monday, December 8, 2025. Eight episodes have already been aired and the ninth will be aired next Sunday, December 14, 2025. Before a break in the middle of the season, Episode 9 ends the first half of the season. The rest of the episodes will come out in the new year.

Episode Number Release Date / Status 1 Aired (October 19, 2025) 2 Aired (October 26, 2025) 3 Aired (November 2, 2025) 4 Aired (November 9, 2025) 5 Aired (November 16, 2025) 6 Aired (November 23, 2025) 7 Aired (November 30, 2025) 8 Aired (December 7, 2025) 9 December 14, 2025 10 March 1, 2026 11 March 8, 2026 12 March 15, 2026 13 March 22, 2026 14 March 29, 2026 15 April 5, 2026 16 April 12, 2026 17 April 19, 2026 18 April 26, 2026 19 May 3, 2026 20 May 10, 2026 21 May 17, 2026 22 May 24, 2026 (Season Finale)



This service has two main subscription tiers: the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year and the ad-free Paramount+ Premium plan which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. The Essential plan has ads and a large library of shows, movies and limited live sports, but no 24/7 local CBS feed. CBS is also available live on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV as part of a channel package.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

Tracker Season 3 episode 8, Eurydice begins with Sierra Allen waking up intoxicated to broken glass and an empty house a year after her daughter Aubrey disappeared. The sober Sierra hires reward-seeker Colter Shaw after finding Aubrey's blood-stained dress in her backyard. Colter helps but immediately involves Detective Tyson West, who is hostile to Colter and doubts Sierra's innocence due to her drinking history. Tyson talks to original investigator Arthur Poness.

Colter quickly locates a security camera using his tracking skills. Randy helped hack the footage to show a bike-riding teen placing the dress. Colter meets Spencer, who says he thinks his father, Trevor Flint, hurt Aubrey. Colter's investigation and confrontation with Trevor revealed Aubrey's shoe and hair in Derek's shed, leading Colter and Tyson to believe Derek took Aubrey and fled.

Randy's digital trace finds Derek's dead body at a dock, missing two fingers. The body was found on Arthur Poness's land. After breaking into Arthur's house, Colter discovers Arthur is Aubrey's paternal grandfather and the real culprit. Iris and Arthur kidnapped Sierra, believing she was an unfit mother and Derek would harm Aubrey, and told her her mother was dead. After Arthur shoots Tyson to escape, Colter races to the docks, stops Arthur, and rescues Aubrey, who is reunited with Sierra under supervision. Colter concludes that sometimes people do wrong for the right reasons.

Tracker season 3 episodes are available to stream on CBS.