Simon Cowell faces mounting pressure as The Next Act expands auditions to Dublin and London

Simon Cowell: The Next Act continued on Netflix with its second episode, which aired on December 10, 2025. The series follows Simon Cowell as he looks for singers to form a new global boy band.

After auditions began in Liverpool in the first episode, the process moved to Dublin and London, bringing in more participants and a larger turnout.

The episode showed both the auditions and the work taking place behind the scenes. Cowell spoke about the size of the project and the pressure it created, saying, “We probably have taken on too much.”

The show also included conversations about how the schedule affected his personal life, especially time spent with family.

While several singers progressed during the episode, Cowell made it clear that the search was not only about strong vocals.

He explained that identity, personality, and how performers might work together as a group were also important factors.

By the end of the episode, the talent pool had grown, but the final direction of the group remained undecided.

Dublin auditions and family discussions in Simon Cowell: The Next Act

The episode opened with a conversation between Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, about the time and effort the show required. Silverman said Cowell was taking on too much work and spending less time at home.

She reminded him that Adam looked up to him and valued his presence. As the discussion continued, she also expressed frustration about feeling unsupported.

Cowell later spoke privately about the emotional pressure of the project, but said he felt committed to continuing.

The episode then shifted focus to the Dublin auditions, which Cowell described as an important stop in the search.

He referenced Ireland’s past success in producing major pop acts and said the location often brought confident performers.

Several contestants were featured. Joe spoke about coming from a difficult area and feeling unsure if he belonged in the competition. He said:

“People from my area they don’t do things like this.”

Cowell and the panel encouraged him to continue.

Another contestant, Filip, explained that his motivation came from a lack of representation, saying, “We don’t have any role models whatsoever.” His performance showed preparation and control.

Seán received strong feedback from Cowell, who responded immediately after the audition with, “You are my favorite today.”

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ acknowledging the development, Cowell indicated that most of the singers still seemed to be of the same kind in terms of their looks and vocal styles.

According to him, the purpose was to discover those artists who were distinctly different as characters instead of being mixed up with ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌others.

London auditions and creative differences

The auditions then moved to London, where the number of participants increased. The judging panel included music writers and producers Rami and Poo Bear, along with Savan and Pete Waterman.

Their presence added more discussion around performance choices and style.

Cruz, a singer from West London, performed “Lil Boo Thang.” Cowell reacted positively and said, “He is perfect… for a band.” The performance showed confidence and stage awareness.

Nicolas followed with a performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” His audition led to different reactions from the panel. Savan compared him to a well-known singer, saying,

“You remind me of like a young George Michael.”

Pete Waterman disagreed and responded, “He just copied George Michael.” The exchange showed a difference in views about influence and originality.

As the day continued, the pressure of decision-making became more visible. Cowell was briefly seen stepping away and speaking to himself, saying, “What do I do?”

By the end of the episode, more contestants had advanced, but Cowell acknowledged uncertainty about the outcome.

He closed the episode by saying, “I feel like I’m missing something… We’re running out of time.”

