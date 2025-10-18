How many kids does Kevin Federline have with Shar Jackson? Reality star apologises to ex for cheating on her with Britney Spears

Kevin Federline is a father of six children born from his past relationships and marriages (Image via Getty)

Kevin Federline has apologized to his former partner, Shar Jackson. The actor addressed the time when he cheated on Jackson with Britney Spears in his memoir, You Thought You Knew, scheduled to arrive this month.

Apart from Shar, the dancer and DJ also shared a few words for his two children, Kori and Kaleb. The One Tree Hill star has four more kids, Sean Preston, Jayden James, Jordan Kay, and Peyton Marie, born from his marriages to Britney Spears and Victoria Prince.

As per a report by Us Weekly on October 16, 2025, Kevin Federline admitted in the book that he could not handle his separation from Shar in the best way. The Will & Grace star said that he went to meet Spears in Europe and had lied to Shar about the same, telling Jackson that it was a commercial shooting scheduled to happen in some other place.

Federline wrote that he never intended to hurt Shar by revealing everything. Kevin opened up on what could have been different during that period, as he wrote:



“If I could go back in time, I’d handle that whole thing differently. But life doesn’t work like that. We fu**ed up and we learn.”









However, Kevin eventually approached Jackson, confessing that he had begun to develop feelings for Spears. Federline recalled the response from Shar by saying:



“I could hear the heartbreak in her voice, and the pain it caused. She was angry. But under the anger was something deeper, a sadness I couldn’t undo.”



The MuchOnDemand star mentioned how he tried to change the situation by telling Shar Jackson that he was not walking away from their kids. Kevin said that this did not help a lot as he had “failed her.” Federline also accepted that he should have been open about the fact that he was “unhappy” with Shar.

Kevin Federline’s children have been active in different fields: Family life and other details explained

The Fresno, California, native has built a huge fan base with his performances over the years. However, the Excess Baggage star’s personal life has also created headlines for different reasons. As mentioned, he is the father of six children.

Kevin Federline’s eldest child, Kari Madison, has maintained a distance from the spotlight. However, she has accompanied her mother, Shar, and sibling Kaleb Michael Jackson to a few red carpet events and some other occasions, such as the premiere of Mr. Peabody & Sherman, as per People magazine. Kari’s private Instagram handle says that she is currently an artist taking commissions. Kaleb has also been a private person.

Kevin Federline became the father of a son named Sean Preston after his marriage to Britney Spears. Back in 2015, Federline disclosed that his son is also training to become a DJ, and explained the same during an interview with People magazine.



“I showed him a little bit of stuff, but I want him to figure it out on his own. There are certain things I do need to show him, but he’s got a good ear, he really does. It will be interesting to see where he’s at in a couple of years”, Federline said.



The Onion Movie star then had another son named Jayden James with Britney. Jayden has seemingly developed an interest in music, and Spears also revealed in a social media post around three years ago that James knows how to play jazz and piano. The post has been deleted now.

Around two years after his third marriage to Victoria Prince, the duo became the parents of a daughter named Jordan Kay. They later welcomed a second daughter, Peyton Marie. Victoria has been sharing glimpses of her children on Instagram and prefers to keep them away from the limelight.