How many kids does Kevin Federline have? Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari seemingly shades him as a “professional father”

Kevin Federline was shaded by Sam Asghari in a recent interview (Image via Getty)

Sam Asghari was heard seemingly shading Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, as he spoke about Kevin’s upcoming book, You Thought You Knew. Notably, Kevin was also married to Britney many years ago and is the father of six children, including Kori Madison, Kaleb Michael Jackson, Sean Preston, Jayden James, Jordan Kay, and Peyton Marie.

Federline’s book is scheduled to arrive on October 21, 2025. It will reportedly speak of his relationship and marriage with Britney, which lasted for around three years, as stated by Page Six.

On August 16, 2025, Sam Asghari spoke to TMZ when he appeared near The Abbey in West Hollywood. The NCIS star was questioned about his opinion on Kevin’s book, and he responded by saying:

“Well, he was a professional father, so he would be a great… it would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

Meanwhile, neither Federline nor Spears has responded to Sam’s comments, as of this writing. Kevin confirmed the arrival of his book earlier this month, on August 6, 2025. As per People magazine, Federline described his book as “intimate and transparent” in an audio platform called Listenin.

Kevin also mentioned that the memoir will disclose details that remain unknown to the general public and continued:

“I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced non-stop emotional turbulence.”

The book will also feature details related to Federline’s childhood and his arrival in Nevada following the separation of his parents.

Apart from that, Federline will speak up on the special moments of his career, including the time when he had the opportunity to perform with Michael Jackson.

Kevin Federline has 6 children: Personal life and other details explored

Apart from being a popular face on television, the Fresno, California native has a family, and he has raised six kids. Notably, his relationships and marriages have also been a topic of discussion for different reasons.

According to People magazine, Kevin Federline has tied the knot twice with Britney Spears and Victoria Prince. He is the father of four children from these two marriages. Apart from that, he was engaged to Shar Jackson for a few years, and they welcomed two children before getting separated.

Kevin’s two eldest kids, Kori Madison and Kaleb Michael Jackson, have maintained a distance from the limelight. However, they have been spotted alongside their mother, Shar, at different events, including the premiere of Mr. Peabody & Sherman around 10 years ago.

Kori’s Instagram page, which is inactive now, mentions in the bio that she is an artist, as per People magazine.

Kevin Federline’s third child, Sean Preston, was born after Federline’s marriage to Britney Spears. In 2015, Federline revealed during a conversation with People magazine that Sean was undergoing training to become a DJ. Apart from that, Sean has been interested in other activities like skateboarding.

Kevin and Britney’s second child, Jayden James, has followed in his mother’s footsteps and is planning to become a part of the music industry. Jayden also opened up on how his mother inspired him, as he told Daily Mail around three years ago that he witnessed Spears being praised by a lot of people on television and stage. He further stated:

“I came to the realization of how famous she was and how successful she is as a person and that inspired me.”

Kevin’s other two children, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie, are 12 and nine years old, respectively.

Jordan and Peyton have been frequently featured in the social media posts shared by their parents on different occasions over the years.