Libby Jones continues her rise with another strong game in Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings (Image via Getty)

Jeopardy! aired its December 2, 2025, episode with returning champion Libby Jones, who grew up in Springboro. She entered the game with one win and played against Anne Martyn, a high school English teacher, and Eli Selzer, a post-production manager.

The game included steady scoring and six clues that no one answered. Jones gained ground during Double Jeopardy! after finding both Daily Doubles and answering both correctly.

One clue in the category African-American Firsts asked for the first Black soloist to sing at the Metropolitan Opera in 1955, and Jones answered Marian Anderson.

Another Daily Double in the category It’s Astronomical asked about the Huygens Gap, the Encke Gap, and the Keeler Gap, and Jones answered Rings of Saturn.

She ended Double Jeopardy! with $25,200, followed by Selzer with $23,000 and Martyn with $2,200.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category Celebrities referred to an Ivy League graduate called “the face of the 1980s,” and Jones answered Brooke Shields.

She wagered $20,801 and finished with $46,001. Selzer and Martyn also answered correctly, with Selzer ending at $25,201 and Martyn remaining at $2,200.

Jones’ two-day total reached $70,802, and she will return on the next episode as the champion.

Game recap and key moments in Jeopardy!

The episode moved through the Jeopardy! round and Double Jeopardy! with small shifts in the scores between the three players. Six clues went unanswered, which kept the board steady.

Jones and Selzer stayed close through most of the game, while Martyn added to her score when she could.

The Daily Doubles became important in the second round. Jones found the first one in African-American Firsts and answered Marian Anderson, which doubled her score and moved her to $10,800.

Later in the round, Jones found the second Daily Double in It’s Astronomical and answered Rings of Saturn, adding $2,000 more. These two moments helped her reach $18,000 and build a lead by the end of Double Jeopardy!.

Jones finished the second round with $25,200. Selzer stayed close with $23,000 after strong play across several categories. Martyn ended the round with $2,200. These totals set up a Final Jeopardy! round in which the top two players were separated by $2,200.

The three contestants prepared for the last clue, and the wagers became a deciding factor. Selzer chose a $2,201 wager, and Martyn kept her score the same with a $0 wager. Their choices shaped the final standings once the clue was revealed.

Final Jeopardy! results and what comes next

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Celebrities described an Ivy League graduate, actress, author and former Vogue cover figure known as “the face of the 1980s.” Jones answered Brooke Shields and gained $20,801, bringing her total to $46,001.

Selzer also answered correctly and ended the game with $25,201. Martyn answered correctly as well, keeping her total at $2,200 with a $0 wager. With this finish, Jones ended the night with her second win and a two-day total of $70,802.

After the game, host Ken Jennings reacted to Jones’ total and said, “How about that! That’s a lot of money, and she’ll be back tomorrow.”

Earlier in the episode, Jones also took part in the interview segment and spoke about a nickname she shares with her college friends, saying, “We’re the Weenies,” and explaining how the group formed during summers at a lake house.

Jones will return in the next episode to face Sarah Murphy, a transcript editor from Hamilton, Ontario, and Ron Lalonde, a medical physicist from Pittsburgh. Jeopardy! will air at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2 and will also stream on Hulu as Season 42 continues.

