What is the Jeopardy! Final answer on Tuesday, December 2, 2025?

Jeopardy! season 42's latest episode, hosted by Ken Jennings, saw 44-year-old Libby Jones, a recruiter from Davenport, Florida, record her second win, becoming a two-day champion, with a score of $20,801, bringing her two-day total to $70,802.

The 62nd game of Jeopardy! premiered on Tuesday, December 3, 2025, saw Eli Selzer, a post-production manager from Los Angeles, California, and Anne Martyn, a high school English teacher originally from Los Gatos, California, playing alongside Libby Jones.

The final question was based on the category of 'celebrities' with the clue about an actress & author, who was Vogue’s youngest cover girl at 14.

The episode ended with all three of them answering the final question correctly, but as Libby had made a higher bet, she won the round and competition by a margin of $4,000.

The Final Jeopardy! category on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, was “Celebrities.”

The clue read:

An Ivy League grad, actress & author, she was Vogue’s youngest cover girl at 14 & was called the face of the 1980s.

The correct response: Who is Brooke Shields?

Brooke Shields is an American actress whose modeling career started in childhood. She featured on the Vogue magazine cover at the age of 14, making her the magazine’s youngest solo cover model.

In the early 1980s, Brooke's face was everywhere, from magazines, films, advertisements, to high-profile fashion campaigns. TIME magazine’s 1981 cover even tagged her “The ’80s Look,” defining her as the “Face of the 1980s.”

Later, in 1983, she suspended her modeling career to attend Princeton University, fitting the “Ivy League grad” part of the Jeopardy! clue.

As mentioned in the clue, Shields authored books, namely There Was a Little Girl, published in 2015, about the relationship she had with her mother, who suffered from alcoholism, and Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old, about aging as a woman, published in 2025.

She also authored her memoir Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression in 2006.

Jeopardy! season 42's latest game brought back returning champion Libby Jones, who had defeated the 14-game champion Harrison Whitaker and entered the stage with a score of $24,801.

Eli Selzer and Anne Martyn played against Jones. Eli dominated the first round of the competition due to his sharp buzzer timing when he revealed the Daily Double in the “__ of __” category, wagering $6,000 to his total.

Eli finished the round first with $14,600, while Libby came second at $3,000, and Anne finished third $600.

However, the Double Jeopardy! turned the tables as Libby landed the first Daily Double in “African-American Firsts” with a correct response on Marian Anderson.

A few clues later, Libby again caught the second Daily Double of the round in “It’s Astronomical,” answering correctly and wagering $2,000 and taking the lead.

In the Final Jeopardy! Round, Libby held a lead with a narrow edge at $25,200, with Eli coming second at $23,000, while Anne finished at $2,200. All three players wrote down the correct response, Brooke Shields.

As Libby answered correctly, wagering the highest among them of $20,801, she went on to win the round and the competition, with her total jumping to $46,001, securing her a second consecutive win and a two-day sum of $70,802.

