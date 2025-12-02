Who is Brendan Thomas of Jeopardy! Season 42? Age, job and more explored

Brendan Thomas of Jeopardy! season 42 (Image via jeopardy.com)

Brendan Thomas appeared on the December 1st, 2025 episode of Jeopardy! Season 42.

From Fayetteville, Arkansas, he serves as the assistant director at the University of Arkansas’ Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History, overseeing the preservation and presentation of regional historical records.

In addition, Brendan teaches history as an adjunct instructor at Northwest Arkansas Community College and is a PhD candidate in American history at the University of Oklahoma.

His research focuses on environmental history, Latin American history, Native American and indigenous studies, and public history, providing a strong academic foundation for his appearance on the game show.

Everything to know about Brendan Thomas of Jeopardy! Season 42

Academic background and research

Brendan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Thomas acquired a master's degree in history from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor's degree in history and native studies from William and Mary.

His doctoral research examined how artificial lakes and political ecology influenced the countryside of America, especially the Ozarks.

Brendan facilitated classes, was an editorial fellow, and a research assistant during his educational journey. He made significant contributions to historical publications and research projects.

His responsibilities were diverse, ranging from conducting archival research, handling editorial work, and teaching, thus, he was able to merge historical study's practical and scholarly ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌facets.

Professional roles and teaching

Brendan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Thomas played a significant role in the facilitation and documentation of the past events through his work at the Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.

He committed himself deeply to the administration of research projects, archival materials, and public programming.

As an adjunct faculty member at Northwest Arkansas Community College, he took the charge of preparing the courses, giving lectures, and guiding students in research methods in the field of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌history.

His work revolved around these combined activities which not only constituted his main professional engagements but also served as a bridge between academic research and public history ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌projects.

Personal interests and activities

Besides​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ his academic and professional positions, Brendan Thomas was involved in outdoor pursuits such as mountain biking, hiking, running, kayaking, backpacking, and canoeing.

These were some of the things he did in his personal time, and they complemented his work in research and teaching by giving him physical exercise.

His immersion in environmental history and his affinity for local landscapes were in harmony with his personal participation in outdoor activities, especially in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Ozarks.

Jeopardy! Season 42 appearance

On his debut episode, Brendan Thomas competed against Libby Jones, a recruiter from Davenport, Florida, and Harrison Whitaker, a 14-day champion from Terre Haute, Indiana.

Brendan faced two Daily Doubles, incorrectly answering one and losing $2,800 on the “Geographic Film Titles” clue, where his response was slightly off.

The round concluded with Libby boosting her score to $12,400, momentarily taking the lead, while Harrison reclaimed the lead, reaching $21,000 as they entered Final Jeopardy. Brendan entered Final Jeopardy with $3,600.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “Postage Stamps,” and the clue referenced a 1959 four-cent stamp depicting an eagle and a maple leaf beneath the name of a project.

Brendan provided the correct response, identifying the St. Lawrence Seaway, finishing the game with $7,199. Libby Jones also answered correctly and won with a total of $24,801.

Harrison Whitaker, who had a 14-day winning streak, ended the episode with $7,599.

The episode’s progression highlighted Brendan’s historical knowledge, participation in wagering strategy, and ability to correctly respond in the final round against experienced competitors.

