Jeopardy! aired its Dec. 1 episode with Harrison Whitaker, Brendan Thomas and Libby Jones competing for the top spot.

The recap centered on the line, “Final round thrills as contestants battle through five triple stumpers in Jeopardy!,” which described the structure of the game and how the clues shaped the outcome.

Whitaker entered as the returning champion with 14 wins and total earnings of $373,999. Jones and Thomas began as challengers working to stay close as the scores shifted through each round.

The five triple stumpers appeared across categories, leaving key clues unanswered and affecting the score changes. Whitaker moved ahead with steady gains and entered Final Jeopardy! at $21,000. Jones followed with $17,200, and Thomas held $3,600.

Their wagers decided the final order. Whitaker wagered $13,401 and finished with $7,599. Thomas added $3,599 for $7,199. Jones wagered $7,601 for a final total of $24,801, giving her the win.

The episode ended with a preview for the next match in Season 42. Jones will return as champion to face two new players.

The recap also included the all-time leaderboard, noting names such as Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer as part of the show’s long-running records.

Clue action and scoring in Jeopardy!

This game of Jeopardy! opened with balanced movement across the first round. All three contestants selected clues quickly, and the triple stumpers showed up early. One player remarked during the round,

“Some of these clues are not landing for any of us,” which matched the pattern of unanswered questions. Whitaker found a Daily Double and increased his total, keeping him ahead through the middle of the round.

Jones kept her score close, adding points steadily and staying within reach. Thomas remained behind but continued to pick up small gains.

The scores could shift at any point,” reflecting how narrow the gap was between the leaders. The triple stumpers continued in Double Jeopardy!

A key moment came when Jones located a Daily Double and used it to tighten the margin between her and Whitaker. With the totals shifting, the game moved to Final Jeopardy! with a narrow spread.

The wagers defined the ending. Jones’ correct response and her wager placed her in the lead. Whitaker’s wager reduced his total and ended his streak. Thomas secured third place by a small difference.

Recap highlights of Jeopardy!

The final standings listed Jones as the winner with $24,801. Whitaker finished second with $7,599, and Thomas placed third with $7,199. A recap remark stated, “The wagers told the story of the match,” and the numbers supported that summary.

Jones entered Final Jeopardy! only $3,800 behind Whitaker. Her wager of $7,601 moved her into the lead. Thomas added $3,599 to almost double his score. Whitaker’s large wager lowered his final amount and shifted him into second place.

The episode placed these results next to Whitaker’s season record. His 14-game run totaled $373,999.

The broadcast listed the show’s top all-time players, including Ken Jennings with 74 wins, Amy Schneider with 40, Matt Amodio with 38, James Holzhauer with 32 and Mattea Roach with 23. This context positioned the Dec. 1 result as part of the ongoing season rather than the long-term leaderboard.

The preview for the next episode noted that Jones will return as champion as Season 42 continues. She will face two new contestants, and the match will determine whether she begins a streak or finishes with one win. Viewers were reminded that the new episode airs Tuesday and will follow the standard format with a new board and three new players.

