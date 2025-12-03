Love Island Australia stars Sharn and Ross get into a screaming match during movie night

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk (Image via Getty)

Love Island Australia returned with a new episode on December 3, 2025, which saw Sharn and Ross lock horns after explosive revelations during Movie Night left them standing at odds with each other.

As they began confronting one another, pointing out each other’s flaws, their argument quickly turned into a full-blown screaming match, with neither one ready to back down.

It all came to a head when, during Movie Night, Ross, along with the other islanders, was shown clips of Sharn poking fun at his hairline, questioning his emotional availability, and saying she should have cut ties with him the first day they met due to his closeness with Boston later in the series.

The comments, which Ross was unaware of so far, did not sit well with him. After watching the clips, he confronted Sharn, calling her out for criticizing him behind his back.

While Ross was surprised to see a new side to the islander, Sharn remained adamant about her opinions.

As the two defended themselves and pointed fingers at each other, their conversation turned into a screaming match, with Ross stating that their “cuddle time” was over.

It left viewers wondering what lay ahead for the two of them on their Love Island Australia journey.

Love Island Australia star Sharn continues to stand by her criticism of Ross exploring a connection with Boston







The Ross-Sharn segment began with a clip showing Sharn telling co-stars that Ross was “very avoidant” and that he had “commitment issues.”

Sharn continued, saying Ross was not emotionally available. According to her, his approach to love was not “it,” especially since he was a 28-year-old man.

She then commented on his hairline, implying that it was receding.



“Bro, that hairline ain’t gonna last that long. Mate, you ain’t got– you’re balding. You ain’t got time to cuddle,” she said.



When one of the male islanders asked Sharn about her problem with Ross’s hairline, she laughed it off, while Ross chimed in, saying it was the least of his worries since he had been the “most vocal” about it than anyone else.

While speaking to the Love Island Australia cameras, Ross expressed his disappointment in Sharn, saying that he saw “another side” to her and was not too pleased with it.

That said, he confessed that he expected Sharn to be “a bit more mature” than that.

In another clip, Sharn was shown telling another co-star that if she were in the “outside world” and saw Ross explore a connection with Boston, she would have “dropped him like a f**ing fly.”

Although Sharn did not like bombshell Boston expressing an interest in Ross, Ross believed he handled the situation well. Moreover, he argued that he had to explore a connection with Boston, noting that the format of the show demanded it.

However, Ross felt disheartened after hearing Sharn mention that her family would be disappointed in her for not cutting him off despite his connection with Boston.

When he confronted her about it, Sharn reiterated that she would not have entertained him on the outside if he behaved the way he did.



“I’ve already told you I wouldn’t have done that on the outside. That’s not how I operate. I’ve said that. She picked me and I told you that I would explore that connection. I was in here to explore the connection, the emotion,” Ross explained.



It triggered Sharn, who started screaming at him, saying they did not need to discuss the matter again. In her confessional, Sharn doubled down on her opinions of Ross, saying she did not lie about what she felt.

In the meantime, Ross opened up to his co-stars about how upset he was that Sharn never apologized for her statements.

Stay tuned for more updates.