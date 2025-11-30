Inside Mick Maio's chaotic public breakup with influencer ex before joining Love Island Australia

Mick Maoi from Love Island Australia (Image via Instagram/@loveislandau)

Mick Maio entered Love Island Australia with the easy charm and relaxed confidence expected of a Melbourne model, but his appearance on the show followed a turbulent public breakup that had already placed him under the spotlight long before he walked into the villa.

His split from influencer Jasmine Tavares unfolded across social media and became one of the more widely discussed pre-villa storylines of the season, drawing attention not only because of the relationship’s visibility but also because of how candid both had been about its end.

Maio, 27, acknowledged in interviews that the breakup was, in his words, “messy and public,” noting that parts of their split “even played out on TikTok.”

He also said he “really loved [his] ex-girlfriend a lot,” adding that he was left heartbroken when the relationship ended.

The honest take changed how people initially perceived him on Love Island Australia, suggesting that he sought a fresh start rather than just attention.

His official bio for the show referenced the dramatic nature of the breakup and how closely it had been followed by their online audiences, highlighting how the situation had woven itself into his public identity.

Love Island Australia: Why Mick Maio’s past still follows him into the villa

Back when he joined Love Island Australia, Mick Maio was already known around Melbourne for modelling, running creative projects, and throwing high-end events.

His connection to Jasmine Tavares drew a lot of attention, mainly because she had been gaining traction on the internet lately.

Jasmine built a loyal audience by posting trendy outfits and collaborating with lifestyle brands while also showcasing her bold attitude, which her followers loved.

The split garnered attention as Jasmine shared her side online, which stirred things up.

She opened up about the separation, talking through her feelings, while tossing in bits of daily life as they happened - so fans picked it apart, argued over it, then went back to watch again.

While she continued creating content — pivoting into what her audience interpreted as independence and “glow-up energy” — Maio stepped back to reassess what he wanted.

He explained that maintaining the relationship had been difficult due to his demanding schedule and that he needed time afterwards to “work on himself.”

As he put it, he wanted to leave behind the “party days” and look seriously for “a lovely lady.”

This shift in perspective formed part of the arc that carried him into the Love Island Australia villa, framing his storyline as one shaped by the desire to move forward after public heartbreak.

For fans of the show, the visible nature of his breakup created early discussion about how Maio would navigate new relationships under the scrutiny of cameras.

Viewers wondered whether past turmoil might make him cautious or whether the intensity of a villa environment would test his resolve to start fresh.

Jasmine Tavares entered the influencer scene with an aesthetic built on glamor, confidence, and candor.

Well before breaking up with Maio, she was spotted at big-name gatherings, worked alongside major beauty labels, and also carved out a spot in Australia’s fast-growing scene of online influencers.

The split wasn't just personal - it spilled into wider conversations about how people connect online, express feelings openly, while fame intertwines with everyday life.

Although both she and Maio have since moved on, their relationship remains a reference point for Love Island Australia viewers — a reminder of how public identity can frame personal stories before they even enter the villa.

