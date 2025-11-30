90 Day Fiancé fans call out Rohit as a 'hater' after his harsh criticism of Sumit and Jenny

Sumit and Jenny from 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Image via TLC)

The latest episodes of 90 Day Fiancé — specifically its spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way — have ignited strong reactions after a friend of the couple, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten, named Rohit, criticized their efforts to run a café.

Fans of the show have since labelled Rohit a “hater,” pressing that his negativity has crossed the line from honest critique into undermining the couple’s chances for success.

According to reports covering the November 2025 episodes, Rohit questioned the viability of Sumit and Jenny’s café, expressed concerns that they had no customers, suggested they should have hired staff, and even criticized them for having Sumit’s elderly parents work instead.

Fans reacted swiftly. A thread started on Reddit described Rohit as “top-tier hater material,” with one user writing: “No wonder he wasn’t invited to the opening!” Others agreed, calling him “Sumit’s frenemy” and “a complete jerk.”

These sharp reactions reflect growing audience frustration with Rohit’s harsh stance — even if some concede he may have highlighted legitimate concerns.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: When support looks like sabotage

In the recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit and Jenny are shown struggling to get their café off the ground, hoping it will give them stability after years of turmoil and cultural adjustment.

Enter Rohit. Uninvited to the café’s opening, he dropped in anyway, offering unsolicited opinions. He questioned their business model, criticized the lack of staff, and even challenged their decision to involve family members.

According to coverage, after being told spaghetti wasn’t yet on the menu, he demanded service, then scoffed at the price — prompting Jenny to tell him,



“Okay, then go away.”



Jenny responded privately in a later confessional:



“I think he doesn’t want us to succeed because he cannot succeed."



Her words echoed what many fans felt: Rohit’s critiques seemed less about reality — and more about resentment.

This interaction comes at a crucial moment for the couple, as recent analysis of their storyline argues their path diverges from the typical intent of The Other Way.

Rather than adapting to life in a partner’s country, they appear stuck in cycles of financial strain, cultural clash and external criticism — in part driven by people like Rohit.

Fan Backlash: People on Reddit weigh in

On Reddit’s r/90DayFiancé forum, tensions around Rohit’s behavior have flared up.



“With friends like this Who even needs an enemy? This dude is the Michael Jordan of Haterade! This guy is like top-tier hater material.” one user wrote.



Multiple users labelled Rohit a “frenemy” to Sumit — not someone acting out of concern, but as someone seeking to tear down existing efforts.



“He’s Sumit’s frenemy, and he’s a complete jerk,” one comment read.





“F**K THIS GUY. He comes off as super jealous. So judgmental. I hope he finds no success,” another person wrote.



Even among fans who believe some of Rohit’s critiques may be valid — e.g., the café’s financial instability — few defended the tone or timing.

Many agreed that such candid criticism, especially in public and on social media, was counterproductive and undermined the couple’s attempts at stability.

What this means for Sumit and Jenny — and 90 Day Fiancé

For Sumit and Jenny, Rohit’s harsh critique and the accompanying fan backlash may mark a turning point in how their post-villa life is perceived.

In a show where viewers often root for couples to succeed, whether culturally, financially, or emotionally, external negativity from “friends” feels like a betrayal of support.

Meanwhile, for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, this drama, real or amplified, underscores the tension between representing genuine struggles and fueling conflict for ratings.

Critics of the season have argued that the show’s premise — Americans adapting to life in their partner’s country — gets sidetracked when storylines centre on financial stress, family drama, and interpersonal sabotage instead.

But regardless of framing, the sentiment among many viewers is clear: Rohit’s harsh words crossed a line. What some called “reality check” has been reframed as moral sabotage.

The response has been swift, with fans calling him out as a “hater,” suggesting Sumit and Jenny would be better served by keeping their distance.

If nothing else, this moment reveals something essential, in real life as in reality TV: sometimes the loudest negativity comes from the people closest to you.

Stay tuned for more updates.