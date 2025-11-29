90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Greta opens up about her doubts in her relationship with Matthew

Greta and Matthew (Image via TLC)

In the latest clip from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on November 29, 2025, Greta opens up about how her feelings toward her relationship with Matthew have changed.

While cooking a vegan English shepherd’s pie, she says, “I am pretending to be the person that I think that he needs,” showing the pressure she feels while trying to keep the relationship steady.

She continues checking the dish and reacts to how it turns out. As she cooks, she explains that her feelings have shifted over time, saying, “I have been feeling shifts in my relationship with Matthew in the past six months.”

Greta mentions that she is sharing less about her life and that she has noticed the difference in the closeness between her and Matthew.

After Matthew's arrival home, they have dinner together.

Noticing that Greta is tearful, he inquires about it. Their talk transitions to a point they had referred to in the car earlier.

Matthew expresses his feelings after that conversation, and Greta attempts to clarify her thoughts.

The clip is about both of them figuring out what these changes signify for their future and how they wish to proceed.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Greta explains the changes she has felt

She also talks about how she believes a relationship should feel.

She says, “I think you’re with the right person whenever you’re in a relationship that makes you feel like you can fly.”

She then explains that she is not feeling that way now, which helps show why she is unsure.

As she lists the ingredients she used and reacts to the dish, Greta continues thinking about these concerns.

When Matthew arrives home and they sit down to eat, the conversation reflects the feelings she shared while cooking.

They talk about how they’ve been feeling since their earlier discussion in the car. Greta tries to understand why she feels distant, and Matthew listens as she explains her thoughts.

Her comments show the questions she is trying to work through as they look at the future of their relationship.

Where do Greta and Matthew stand now?

Greta and Matthew, according to the episodes that have been aired in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still a couple and together continue their relationship while living in England.

Their story is a journey of how they met, their bonding, and finally their engagement.

The couple goes through the various moments of their relationship and talks about forming a life together as a show of the season.

The viewers get to see Greta and Matthew adapting to life together, sorting out expectations, daily life, and talking about the future.

Part of their story focuses on financial and lifestyle differences as well, and they reveal how their habits and priorities are not always the same.

These discussions demonstrate how they talk to each other and make an effort to know each other better.

The season also has their talks about plans and also their ideas about having children. These times show the biggest decisions they are still working through as they think about their future.

They are still a couple, share the same roof, and go through the daily issues that are a part of life. From the episodes that have been shown so far, Matthew and Greta continue their journey.

Their current status on the show is a mirror of the decisions they have made and the way they are moving as a couple.

