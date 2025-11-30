Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 6 ending explained: Mike ends up realizing that Moses staged the attack on Bunny to gain control

Cast of Mayor of Kingstown Josh Horowitz, Jeremy Renner and Hugh Dillon attend the Mayor Of Kingstown special advanced screening event in NY on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown is a thriller crime drama series that was created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, and premiered its first season on November 14, 2021.

The central storyline and plot of the show focus on the United States of America’s prison system. The main protagonists of the show belong to the McLusky family, who live in Kingstown in Michigan, and their attempt to try to bring back law and order in the town where corruption runs deep into the prison system. Politicians, the police, criminals, inmates, and the guards are all a part of a crumbling system which is already being dismantled due to systemic racism.

Season 4 of the series premiered on October 26, 2025, and episodes are released every week on Paramount+.

Season 4 episode 6 aired on November 30, 2025, and the central plot of the episode focused on Mike McLusky, who struggled to hold on to the power he held over Kingstown as his rivals threatened his position.

In addition to that, Mike is also shown dealing with the precarious situation of his brother Kyle in prison and the impending cartel war. Power play is the main theme of the episode, and Mike is in the middle of it.

The name of the episode is ‘Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?’, and towards the end of the episode, Bunny’s character is shown being shot by Moses in an attempt to start a war between him, Bunny, and Mike, to see who ends up gaining control over Kingstown.

Details explored on the ending and everything else that happened in season 4 episode 6 of Mayor of Kingstown

Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown is a popular American crime thriller drama series that is currently on its fourth season. Season 4 episode 6 premiered on November 30, 2025, and the central storyline of the episode focused on the impending cartel wars that seem to be looming over Kingstown’s fate.

One of the central characters of the show, Bunny Washington, is shown going over to meet with Moses and Mike McLusky, and on his way, he was ambushed by a group of shooters on the highway. His driver, Lamar, tried to save him even though they were in a bulletproof car, but Bunny ended up getting severely injured, and Lamar called for an ambulance.

Mike McLusky and Moses both learn of what had happened to Bunny, but he was too busy trying to figure out how to deal with the situation of his brother, Kyle, being imprisoned and stuck in Anchor Bay.

However, he ends up realizing that the cartel wars run deeper than he might have imagined it to be. Mike finds time to meet with a hospitalized Bunny, and upon investigating a little, he ends up finding out that Lamar might not have been loyal to him completely.

Mike draws the conclusion that Lamar had been conspiring alongside Moses to try to start a war between Mike and Bunny to make sure that the entire power structure of Kingstown collapses so that Moses himself can lead people there.

Mike also ended up meeting with Cortez and realized that the whole goal of the cartel was to get rid of the kings and queens, and Bunny was just used as a pawn in a larger scheme.

