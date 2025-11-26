"I've seen scary stuff:" Love Island Australia 2024 star Dylan opens up about his dating gap after a dramatic return this season

Dylan from Love Island Australia (Image via YouTube official handle)

Love Island Australia season 7 saw two bombshells arriving at the villa, with one of them being a familiar yet controversial figure.

Dylan Towolawi made a return after his stint on Love Island Australia 2024, where he got eliminated midway with his connection Sophie. Another bombshell, Bailey joined him in the Spain villa in the latest episode.

However, this time he has come up with a different plan than the previous season, where he has decided to be more accepting of the girl for who she really is and be mature while dealing with his relationship.

As soon as he entered the villa, he chose Yana and straight away went to Hotel Amore with her after a dating hiatus of eight months, as he revealed that he hadn't been on a date for eight months, adding:

The dating world at the moment is a scary place! I've seen scary stuff.

Here's what Dylan said on Love Island Australia season 7 about his new approach to dating

Love Island Australia fans were surprised when a familiar face entered the Villa this season, Dylan, the Irish heart-throb, who became a talking point in Season 6, and has officially returned for round two, stepping into the game as a changed man.

After what he describes as a “rollercoaster” experience last year, Dylan said that he spent the months rethinking his approach to dating, love, and his own emotional barriers.

In an exclusive, Dylan admitted that he entered Season 6 guarded and hesitant to show the “real him” on TV. This time around, he is determined to do the opposite, as he said:

The only thing I would change slightly would be me opening up and taking a girl for who they are....... And this time I think I'm going in to find a woman. I feel like I'm a lot more of a man this year.

Dylan also revealed his eight-month dating hiatus, noting that he hasn’t been on a proper dinner date in nearly a year, and not because he didn’t want to, further confessing:

I get really weirded out by them, I think. And especially now that I've entered influencer life, I think people can act very weird, so I'm very wary. The dating world at the moment is just a scary place. I've seen too much scary stuff, but I'm always open to meeting someone.

During his return as a Bombshell on Love Island Australia, Dylan walked into Hotel Amor and locked eyes with Yana, someone he already had a history with in the outside world.

The chemistry was immediate, and Yana could not hide her blush as Dylan chose her for his romantic Hotel Amor date. After being tempted by the Superfans to kiss her, Dylan admitted that being alone with someone you’re drawn to is a “recipe for disaster.”

Yana, meanwhile, couldn’t help comparing how Dylan treated her with how Kye might have acted in the same situation.

His decision to choose Yana was intentional. Dylan said she made him feel comfortable, and their pre-Villa connection had always stayed in the back of his mind.

Dylan appeared on the last season of Love Island Australia. He was initially paired up with Mimi before they split apart, leading him into a complicated relationship with Sophie, which got even messier by Sophie’s real-life ties to fellow Islander Zane.

Although Dylan and Sophie left the Villa together, the romance ended instantly after the show.

He later rekindled things with Mimi outside the Villa, though their reunion was short-lived and eventually led to a messy, very public back-and-forth online feud with the two officially calling it quits in early 2025.

