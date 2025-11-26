Who was Shpat Kasapi and what happened to him? Famous Albanian singer passes away aged 40

Shpat Kasapi was suffering from some minor heart problems over the years (Representative image via Getty)

Shpat Kasapi, 40, died on November 26, 2025. The singer’s friend and actor Rezart Vleshenja confirmed on a show titled Breaking that he died from a heart attack, as per Vox News.

Rezart even claimed on the show that Kasapi’s health was not impacted for any reason over the years. However, Vleshenja claimed that Shpat’s death might be genetic since his father also passed away from a similar reason. Rezart said that Kasapi also went for a checkup frequently.

Furthermore, Vleshenja revealed that Shpat Kasapi was even being careful in terms of his food selection due to weight-related problems. He further stated:

“I spoke on the phone 4 times two days ago. One of the words was that he had reached an agreement to be part of ‘Big Brother’ but apparently it wasn’t written down. I was looking forward to seeing him on the big screen because he has a sense of humor… He was asking me a little about Top Channel.”

Rezart Vleshenja even recalled that Shpat Kasapi also opened up about his desire to be a part of the popular TV show. The former contestant of the series also mentioned that he was informed about the latter’s demise by one of his friends. Rezart said he initially could not believe the news, despite being contacted by the family members.

According to WION News, Shpat’s journey in the musical world started with sounds and tunes that left a positive impression on the general public. He was an expert in Albanian pop, with many singles in his credits, such as Dashni pa limit, Valle Kosovare, A me do?, and Aroma e saj.

Shpat Kasapi’s body is being prepared to be returned to the family: Health problems and more explained

As mentioned, the Tetovo, North Macedonia native, Rezart Vleshenja, said in a show that Shpat did not have any major issues with his health. On the other hand, Kasapi’s brother Albini claimed during a conversation with journalist Ana Kurti that the former had some minor heart problems that were not so critical.

Vox News stated that Shpat Kasapi’s body will soon be sent to his family, and it is currently in Italy. Albini mentioned that he expected the news to be false when he initially learned about it.

While speaking on Breaking, Rezart said that Kasapi participated in a concert before he died in Italy. Vleshanja said that Kasapi arrived for another reason in the country, as his son was having some health problems and had to go for treatment. Rezart revealed that Shpat became unconscious during the show after feeling unwell.

Vleshanja said that Kasapi’s wife, Selvije Jao, tried hard” to make him conscious, but that did not happen. Rezart continued:

“An ambulance was called, but nothing more could be done for her. I have a childhood friend. Now all we can do is thank her and appreciate her for the joy she has given us all.”

As per Telegrafi, Selvije also paid tribute to Shpat Kasapi through her Instagram Story, recalling that they were happy about the fact that the necessary documents were processed in Italy to ensure that their son Roel could go for a checkup to the “best speech therapists.”

Shpat’s wife and son, alongside other family members, are his only survivors. Further updates are awaited on his funeral. Kasapi had a YouTube channel with 50,000 subscribers, where he shared the videos of his songs like N'dahem Sot, Te Dashuroj, Me ke tradhtu, Mall, Largohu, Fol, Hatixhe, Ishte rastesi, and more.