Love Island Australia exclusive: Connor and Isabel reveal they're still together after leaving the villa

Love Island Australia season 7 (Image via YouTube official handle)

Love Island Australia season 7 brought some major drama in the latest episode, which premiered on November 23, 2025, on 9Now, when Isabel received the least amount of votes from the superfans, with host Sophie Monk announcing her elimination.

As Isabel got voted out, her connection, Connor, surprised everyone by deciding to go along with her, leaving the show, which left everyone visibly emotional and touched by this gesture. Host Sophie Monk noted after hearing his decision:

"You know that never in the history of Love Island Australia has anyone ever left with someone."

Now, as the episode aired, Connor and Isabel spoke exclusively to 9Entertainment, updating everyone about their relationship status, where they both revealed that they are still together and inseparable ever since.

The couple even went for a little Love Island honeymoon and confirmed that they are moving together to the Gold Coast in December.

Here's what Love Island Australia couple Connor and Isabel said about their relationship

Connor revealed to 9Entertainment that he had already made up his mind before the Firepit that he wouldn’t stay in the Villa without Isabel, as he said,

"I'd been in there for two weeks. If I sat just around in a Villa for two more weeks and lost a great connection, it would've been pointless."

So when Isabel was sent home, he walked out right behind her, marking a first-of-its-kind moment in Love Island Australia history.

For Isabel, Connor’s choice conveyed everything she needed to know about what they had, further solidifying their relationship as she put it:

"I think in that moment that was the most genuine thing he could have done because he was like, 'I don't give a f--k about the show.'"

She added that leaving was not easy for either of them, considering how hard they both worked to get on the show.

"It took so much for both of us to get on the show and so to leave like that, it showed more authenticity ﻿about his personality and about our relationship, so I think for me it just confirmed that everything I've been feeling is real and we have just grown and accelerated since then."

As their passionate exit strengthened things, Isabel confirmed they are very much still together.

"We've just been inseparable ever since," she said.

After leaving the Love Island Australia villa, the couple also went on a two-week trip to Spain and around Switzerland, which they playfully called their little Love Island honeymoon. Isabel loved their time away from cameras.

"A little Love Island honeymoon, I guess you could call it, and we just got to know each other, and it was the best," she said. Connor agreed, adding that "we got to know each other more in those two weeks out of the villa because we were not so cautious of what we were saying."

Their trip even ended with a memorable milestone, the first “L bomb.” Connor laughed as he remembered the moment.

"She was trying to get something out of me, we we're walking to my Uber, and I could see what she wanted, and I was like just being annoying really, I was like, 'yeah, you're pretty cool!'"

Isabel said it was that classic awkward stage before saying the big words, describing the incident:

"You know that awkward stage before you say 'I love you', you're like 'I really care about you, I appreciate you so much.'"

They’d been dancing around it for days, with Isabel further giving a glimpse of their life:

"We'd have all these moments all the time, and then he was like, 'I care about you so much', and I was like, 'is that all you got?' He was waiting for that last window!"

Since returning home to Australia, they have been splitting their time between Sydney and the Gold Coast. But the distance won’t be an issue for long. Isabel revealed that she is officially relocating. She confirmed she is moving to the Goldie in December, with her belongings already on the way.

For now, the couple isn’t rushing anything; they’re enjoying the ride and planning to share more of it with fans.

"We're so excited for what's to come," Connor said. "It's all happened the way it should."

Stay tuned for more updates.