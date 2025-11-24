Love Island Australia stirs tension as exes reunite in the Hideaway amid revenge-fueled challenge

Image via instagram.com/loveislandau

The 2025 season of Love Island Australia featured a reunion of exes Yana and Kye in the Hideaway during a villa challenge.

The episode featured a series of performances by male islanders, reactions from female contestants and interactions among participants that were related to prior relationships.

The challenge took place over a single evening, with multiple islanders engaging in specific acts designed to reveal connections or generate responses from others.

Statements from contestants, including Yana, Sharn, Ross and Mia, were recorded both during the Love Island Australia villa events and in post-episode interviews on Officially Unpacked.

Exes’ Hideaway reunion and reactions

Yana and Kye reunited in the Hideaway for a night together, which was observed by other islanders. Ross commented on the situation, stating,

"They've obviously done things before with each other that I think we can all agree is happening tonight in the Hideaway."

During preparation, Yana apologized to her parents, saying "sorry," while getting ready with the other female islanders, as contestants, including Sharn, observed the interactions and noted Kye and Yana’s reunion.

These events were captured during the Love Island Australia villa challenge, documenting the sequence of interactions and the responses of other contestants.

Performances and challenge responses

The Hideaway challenge featured male islanders performing themed acts to impress female contestants. Jotham performed as a boxer for Gabby, prompting Mia to indicate she was "breathless."

Kye performed as a tradie with moves previously rehearsed with a female contestant. Ross performed as a gardener, which included interactions with Sharn and Boston. Sharn responded to Ross’s actions, saying,

"Don't kiss me and her, ew."

Alex performed as a fireman during the challenge, and Sharn described his act as giving her a moment of "revenge" after her ex-Couple had kissed another girl earlier in the evening.

The interaction occurred within the context of the Hideaway challenge and was observed by other contestants as part of the structured performances.

The final performance by Slicky Micky involved a sequence of moves designed to engage the female islanders, and Mia responded by stating it was the "hottest" act she had witnessed during the challenge, which the other islanders observed.

Friendship tensions between Yana and Lacey

Tension developed between Yana and Lacey after Kye entered the Love Island Australia villa and formed a connection with Lacey. Yana told the Officially Unpacked podcast,

"I was quite taken aback by that, because by day four, just before Kye came in, it felt like we had been in there for a month."

She added that Lacey attempted to "dumb it down" regarding how close they were in the villa, but stated that they had been close in the villa prior to Kye’s arrival.

Lacey previously explained her perspective on the Officially Unpacked podcast, stating that her basic position was that she loved Yana, but they had only been in the villa for four days, and that navigating the situation was part of "Love Island."

Yana further pointed out that there were several different ways Lacey could have approached the situation while considering her feelings.

She also added that there was a better way to handle Kye’s arrival than immediately kissing him, emphasizing that the approach taken did not reflect the closeness they had previously shared.

