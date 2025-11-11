Who went home from Love Island Australia?

Love Island Australia (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia alum Cooper has been eliminated from the Villa. As Yana was given the choice of choosing between her ex-boyfriend, Kye, and Cooper, with whom she was talking when she first entered the villa.

In an unexpected turn of events, Yana chose her former partner, and Cooper had to pack his bags and leave the villa. Even Olympian Zac and model Bailey became the first pair to go. The two had been coupled up from the "get-go, and the two had good chemistry, but Bailey soon revealed that she does not want to have kids."

This revelation was seen as a deal breaker as it was a non-negotiable for Zac, and he was not keen on entertaining a connection with someone who did not see a similar future to him.

Love Island Australia alum Yana makes a difficult decision

As Yana is facing the difficult choice between her former partner and Cooper, host Sophie Monk tells her,

“As if the choice wasn't hard enough, you are now facing a boy you were in love with a matter of months ago or someone you picked on day one.”

As Yana finally chose Kye, he admits to being surprised by the decision himself, as he tells the cameras,

"I'm a bit shocked," he says stunned. "I'm speechless, I'm pretty gobsmacked that I'm sitting here. I don't know if I deserved to be saved by Yana, It's made me look at her differently."

As Cooper was eliminated, Yana apologised to Cooper and Cooper responded by saying,

“Nah, it’s all good. There’s nothing there so it makes sense. Good luck sharing a bed with your ex, though.”

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk opens up about the brand new season

As Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk returns for another season, in an interview with WHO, the host said,

“I am so excited. I think it’s such a good show anyway, but there’s so much more buzz,” Sophie said, bubbling with energy. This franchise has slowly taken off every year, and now it’s just on another level.”

Sophie further teased the idea that this new season will have several twists and challenges that will be “for their own good, but it also ends up quite entertaining… it just helps all of them grow in their relationships.” While talking about these couples standing the test of time outside the villa, Sophie said,

“I can pick who wins most years, maybe the top three… but who lasts? You just don’t know, because the outside world is so different. It’s almost like a school camp going overseas together to make a show. I just love everything about this show. Everything. It means so much to me.”

Stay tuned for more updates.