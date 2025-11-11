Physical: Asia episode 8: Team Australia dominates the mini-games, leaving competitors stunned

Team Korea's Kim Min-jae and Team Australia's Eddie Williams (Image via Instagram/@eddiejowilliams)

Physical: Asia dropped a new batch of episodes on November 11, 2025. Episodes 7-9 saw four teams survive Quest 3 and advance in the competition.

In episode 8, titled Formidable Foe, the four safe teams – Mongolia, Australia, Korea, and Japan – played a couple of mini games before entering Quest 4 to measure each other’s physical capabilities.

The first game was a one-on-one push-and-pull contest, and the second was a Vertical Jump contest.

Team Australia’s Strongman Eddie won the first contest, whereas their former rugby player Eloni won the second game.

Although a friendly matchup between teams, the four countries put in their all to prove their physical prowess. However, it was difficult for them to overpower Team Australia.

Teams Korea, Japan, and Mongolia knew that the Australians would be difficult to defeat. Regardless, they were determined not to back down.

How did the mini games play out in episode 8 of Physical: Asia?







Mini Game 1: Before the game started, Master revealed the answers the athletes had given in their preliminary interviews.

The question asked them to name one player they would like to avoid in a one-on-one match. Most players took Team Australia’s Eddie’s name. Thus, based on that and the other top responses in the interview, the matchups were arranged.

As per the rules of the game, players needed to hand-wrestle using their upper-body strength. Whoever could get their opponent to lift their foot or fall over would win.

Group A’s first contest was between Eddie and Korea’s Kim Min-jae, which Eddie won. The second matchup was between Mongolia’s Orkhonbayar and Japan’s Yoshio, with Mongolia emerging victorious.

Ultimately, Eddie faced Orkhonbayar, defeated him, and advanced to the next stage.

Group B’s first matchup was between Korea’s Amotti and Australia’s Robert Whittaker, which Amotti won.

Then came Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil, who competed against Japan’s Okami. After going back and forth for a while, Japan emerged on top.

Ultimately, Amotti faced Okami, who defeated him after a bit of struggle.

In the final round, the winners of both groups faced off, as Eddie went up against Okami. The match ended with one swift move from Eddie, who was able to disbalance Okami effortlessly.



“Well, it just goes to show how strong he is as an opponent. Not just in terms of physical strength, but mental as well,” Okami said.



Mini Game 2: The second game was a Vertical Jump contest. Per the rules of the game, each participant was allowed to jump twice per height level.

Team Australia sent Eloni forward for the challenge, whereas Japan sent Katsumi. From Team Korea came Yun Sung-bin, and from Team Mongolia, Dulguun.

The height for the first round was 300cm. Eloni passed the test on his first attempt, as did Katsumi, Sung-bin, and Dulguun.

For the next round, the height was increased to 320cm. Eloni passed on his second attempt, but the other three players could not.

And with that, Team Australia won the second game as well.

The other teams took note of the winning streak Australia was on and acknowledged them as a threat in the competition.

While speaking to the Physical: Asia cameras, Katsumi said:



“Of all the teams that were left, Australia was by far the biggest threat to any of us. And this was a painful reminder.”



Korea’s Sung-bin also admitted their prowess, saying it was difficult to beat them.

As the mini games concluded, the teams advanced to Quest 4 of the series.

Stay tuned for more updates.