Physical: Asia Episode 8 — Last one hanging: A costly rule break hands victory to Mongolia

Anil Berk Baki of Team Turkiye (Image via Netflix)

Episode 8 of Physical: Asia opens in tense silence — three nations still suspended in the air, one rule away from victory or disqualification.

The Hanging Endurance Match between Team Japan, Team Türkiye, and Team Mongolia had begun in the previous episode but was left unresolved.

Players were reminded of two strict rules: they could only use one hand, and their legs could not cross.

Physical: Asia - Group B’s Hanging Endurance Challenge

Within minutes, the order of endurance began to unfold on Physical: Asia. Japan faltered first.

As Team Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki later explained,



“Weirdly enough, I had lost all feeling in my fingers. So I had to use all of my strength just to keep holding on.”



Her legs uncrossed, and she fell, shouting as the tension in her body released.



“Immediately, as soon as I’d uncrossed my ankles, all the tension was released and the pain shot up my body. I couldn’t even try to fight it. I just collapsed.”



As Japan dropped, the duel narrowed to Türkiye’s Anıl Berk Baki and Mongolia’s Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir.

What followed was nearly two hours of silence, pain, and psychological battle on Physical: Asia.

With both athletes clinging on, Mongolia’s Ochir changed his poses to stretch his leg muscles.

The Turkish team advises Anil to mimic Ochir’s pose, as it looks efficient and he does it.

Ochir’s teammates watched and cheered, and he says,



“He’s copying me. He’s doing well. He’s a good student. Nice pose, man. Nice pose.”



From Türkiye’s side, opinions were split. One voice questioned,



“Is he doing all that to show off?”



Another countered,



“I think it’s his way of stretching his muscles.”



As the minutes passed the 100-minute mark, fatigue set in.

Türkiye’s Anıl began to sing an old folk song to distract himself from the pain:



“A mirror store in Çanakkale, mother, I’m heading out toward the enemies.”



His teammates smiled faintly. One says,



“I think Türkiye’s finally found his happy place.”



Even Japan’s side expressed admiration. Yushin Okami said,



“Man, I’m really impressed with how well Türkiye’s been holding up.”



Kana Watanabe added,



“This could go all night. At this rate, we’ll be here till morning.”



Then, from Türkiye’s corner, came a line that foreshadowed the outcome.

Sideline member Ali Sofuoglu joked,



“It’d be great if he accidentally grabbed the ring with both hands. Maybe he’ll get tired and reflexively grab it.”



Teammate Nefise Karatay laughed and added,



“I know, right. Just go ahead and disqualify yourself.”



At that exact moment, Mongolia’s Ochir was struggling with his own numbness.



“My right hand started to go numb. I figured that would happen, but it was still challenging.”



He adjusted his grip and posture, refusing to give in. His teammate encouraged him quietly:



“Easy, Ochir. We’re proud of you! Keep it up.”



Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Anıl felt his body shutting down.



“It was brutal,” he recalled. “My hands and feet went cold. My soul withdrew. But even then, I couldn’t afford to give up.”



From the sidelines, tension built as Türkiye’s supporters noticed something.



“Did his hand make contact?” one asked. “He was really close.”



Japan’s Kana Watanabe whispered,



“Wait, was that a foul?”



Ochir remained in motion, continuously changing his poses to reduce stiffness.



“I started to feel a lot of strain in my thighs and groin area,” he later explained. “So, to try and reduce the pain and general stiffness, I would change my position every few minutes. That way, I could rest certain leg muscles.”



Anıl, on the other hand, began to shake violently while trying to readjust his weight.



“You can do it!” his teammates shouted. “Please, man. Don’t fall. Not now.”



As he struggled to shift positions, Anıl’s left hand reflexively reached the ring — his second hand making contact.

From the Mongolian side came immediate shouts:



“Hand, hand, hand! Touch!”



Japan’s Kana Watanabe confirmed, “Wait, was that a foul?” and Dulguun Enkhbat yelled, “Touch!”

The whistle blew instantly. The arena fell silent. The on-screen text read:



“DISQUALIFIED FOR TWO HANDS ON A HANDHOLD.”



Türkiye’s hopes collapsed in an instant.

Ochir froze midair, waiting for confirmation, and then let go — victorious.

The Master’s voice echoed across the arena: “Game over.”

As Mongolia celebrated, Ochir smiled wearily. He said,



“I hope everyone can see how tough Team Mongolia actually is.”



Türkiye’s Anıl later reflected,



“It was a really bad loss. I only made contact for a second. I removed it right away, but the damage was done. I’d let my guard down. It wasn’t supposed to end this way. Not on a technicality.”



In the official results, Mongolia’s win placed them at the top of Group B, with Japan second and Türkiye trailing.

The outcome would later contribute to Türkiye’s elimination from Physical: Asia, but the endurance match itself stood out as one of the season’s most intense and heartbreaking moments — a contest where mental resilience met physical exhaustion, and one second of reflex cost an entire nation its victory.

Stay tuned for more updates.