The competition gets intense in Physical: Asia, with a team-based battle for survival between nations

Physical: Asia Part 3 episodes 7, 8, and 9 have been released on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on Netflix, displaying intense national survival between two teams in a gruesome team representation battle. The six remaining teams were divided into two teams that include:

Team A: Australia, Korea, and the Philippines

Team B: Japan, Mongolia, and Türkiye

Four teams were to be advanced further, with the bottom team in each group getting instantly eliminated from Physical: Asia. At the end of the Team Representative match, which took place in the third quest of Physical: Asia, the results were:

Team A: Team Australia topped with Korea moving forward, while the Philippines got eliminated.

Team B: Japan gained victory, with Mongolia advancing further and Türkiye eventually joining the Philippines and getting eliminated from the Netflix reality competition series.

Later, Japan, Australia, Korea, and Mongolia further advanced to the fourth quest. Japan ultimately got saved, while the other three teams will perform the Death Match, which will decide who will be eliminated and which team moves to the fifth quest in Physical: Asia.

Here's what happened on the latest episodes of Physical: Asia on Netflix

Netflix premiered episodes 7, 8, and 9 of Physical: Asia on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, bringing intense competition, double team eliminations, and high-stakes challenges as the global teams continued to battle for survival in two groups in the hit Netflix competition series.

Episode 7 of Physical: Asia opened with the sack-throwing challenge, featuring Korea's Amotti, Philippines' Justin Hernandez, and Australia's Eddie Williams, where Amotti’s strong performance led his team to dominate in the competition.

Justin Hernandez gave a strong sack performance, but Team Philippines struggled to keep up and was ultimately eliminated from Group A, leaving Amotti's Team Korea moving forward and Eddie’s Team Australia emerging as the winner, dominating the competition.

Group B faced the four games but under less pressure compared to Group A. First, the pairs completed 10 vault loops, finally seizing a final flag.

Team Japan's Soichi Hashimoto and Kana Watanabe took an early lead in the vault race, securing first place and winning the challenge, while Türkiye finished second, and Mongolia finished last.

During the Stone totem Endurance challenge, a technical failure forced Team Japan to initially pause and then redo the third and fourth rounds, with Mongolia outperforming Türkiye and Japan, emerging as the winner.

The next was Hanging Endurance, where Mongolia’s acrobatic skills were top-notch, winning the round, followed by Türkiye and Japan.

The final sack toss heat took place at the start of episode 8 of Pysical: Asia, which pushed contestants to their limits with a 4 metre hurdle and 14 kg sacks, finishing with Team Türkiye getting evicted, while Japan and Mongolia advancing further to Quest four.

This was followed by two lighthearted mini-games, including a one-on-one hand-wrestling match dominated by Eddie Williams and a high-jump round that saw Australia’s Eloni Vunakece win, leading Australia to an overall victory.

Physical: Asia moved into Quest four in episode 9, which was one of the toughest rounds of Battle Rope Relay. The teams had one minute per turn, and the challenge involved swinging heavy battle ropes to trigger sensors.

Only three members from each team could compete, forcing Mongolia and Korea to use their less powerful players, saving their strongest for the elimination rounds.

Australia and Japan advanced to the opening round, where Japan outperformed and reached the fourth Quest. The Death Match took place between Australia, Mongolia, and Korea, featuring a 1200 kg pillar push over 100 laps.

Japan remained safe, while Australia, Korea, and Mongolia prepared for a final Death Match battle that would determine which team would advance to the ultimate quest of Physical: Asia and who would get eliminated.

The results will be revealed next Tuesday when Netflix will premiere episodes 10-12 of Physical: Asia on November 18, 2025.

