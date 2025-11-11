"What a WILD ride" – Married At First Sight UK's Leigh opens up about clouded judgment during the commitment ceremony

Leigh and Leah from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@leighharrisx)

Leigh of Married At First Sight UK addressed her experience during the commitment ceremony in recent Instagram posts, describing the situation as a “wild ride.” In her November 5 post, she wrote,

"Honestly, I’m watching these episodes feeling like I’m back on that ski lift in 70mph winds. What a WILD ride."

She explained that the uncertainty she felt at the time affected her ability to process her thoughts and feelings, adding that her "judgement was clouded" and she could not make complete sense of her own thoughts and feelings.

Leigh emphasized that she experienced a range of reactions as part of the experiment, noting that she felt like she was on an intense therapy crash course, which caused her to be up and down.

Leigh addresses her actions and decisions on Married At First Sight UK

Reflection on accountability

In her November 11 post, Leigh addressed actions during the final dinner party, taking responsibility for behavior she considered inappropriate. She stated that in the moment at the final dinner party, she did not take "accountability" when she should have. She specifically mentioned an interaction with Leisha, writing,

"Although meant innocently, the kiss with Leisha was disrespectful and hypocritical. We all as human beings have moments where we fuck up and this was mine. So for that I take complete accountability for my actions and agree now that it was double standards."

Leigh also addressed comparisons between her actions and those of another participant, explaining that she had seen many comments about her "disrespect" relative to Leah’s and wanted to clarify her perspective.

She clarified the impact of the kiss, noting that at the time she did not fully understand the "magnitude" it would have on Leah, as Leah knew she did not fancy Leisha nor consider her her type.

Acknowledgement of clouded judgment

Leigh described the state of her judgment during the experiment, highlighting confusion and uncertainty. She explained that by this point in the experiment, her "judgement" was not completely clear, and she had lost sight of what mattered and how her actions impacted others.

She further described experiences of repeated disrespect, writing,

"I felt I was continuously disrespected on and off camera throughout the experiment, despite having to repeatedly have this conversation."

She also noted that her feelings were previously questioned, as she was consistently led to believe they were "invalid" and that any reactions she had were due to being "insecure" or having "fabricated" the situation in her mind.

Leigh added that, after reviewing the episodes and receiving new information, she confirmed that her initial instincts were "right."

She clarified that it was not merely a matter of insecurity or fabrication, and that her responses were justified based on events that actually occurred during the experiment.

Recognition of impact

Leigh addressed the importance of isolating and discussing specific situations in the experiment. She wrote,

"All of this being said doesn’t change where I went wrong, I did still fuck up. I just felt it was important that we isolate these situations and discuss them in their entirety."

She acknowledged support from others, explaining that she wanted to thank @bigbearbai for standing up for her, validating that her feelings were "real" and that she was not the only person who saw it.

Stay tuned for more updates.