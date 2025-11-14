Married at First Sight UK: What's the relationship status of Bailey and Rebecca? Details explored

Rebecca from Married at First Site UK 2025 (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK 2025 has wrapped up its season 10 with the final vows ceremony concluding in the final episode, which premiered on November 12, 2025, on E4, where couples had to finally decide if they wanted to continue their relationship or if it failed to survive this experiment.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 started with nine couples, with three more added later in the season. The single men and women met on their wedding day, matched by the experts, Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson, and Charlene Douglas, who help hopeful singletons find their perfect match on their wedding day.

The series was full of emotional journeys, dramatic twists, ups and downs in relationships, along with the unpredictable pairing of strangers at the altar.

One of those couples was Rebecca and Bailey, who faced the tough decision in the final vows ceremony because of their rocky relationship, due to long distance as Rebecca lived in Liverpool while Bailey, who is a father to a three-year-old daughter, lives in Brighton due to his job.

The couple sorted out all their odds at the end and walked down the aisle with heartfelt promises to each other at the final vows ceremony. However, whether the couple is still together after the filming of Married at First Sight UK 2025 ended is not clear.

The couple does not follow each other on social media, nor did they post anything tagging each other, so there is a high chance that their relationship may have come to an end. It would be revealed eventually in the upcoming reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK.​

Here's what Rebecca and Bailey said to each other on the final vows ceremony in Married at First Sight UK season 10

Rebecca and Bailey’s final vows took place in a beautifully arranged pebbled garden, in a soft and romantic setting, in the final episode of Married at First Sight UK 2025.

Bailey stood waiting in his tailored suit, looking both nervous and hopeful, while Rebecca appeared in her flowing wedding dress as she walked toward him.

When it was Rebecca's turn to speak, she took a breath before admitting her emotions:

I think the heart knows when the search is over, and my heart is telling me to stop looking. I have found the man that I have been searching for. So, as I said on our wedding day, to my husband, I say yes to you today, yes to you tomorrow, and yes every day thereafter.

Her voice wavered slightly with emotion, and Bailey watched her intently, his hands clasped as though grounding himself in the moment. Later, in her solo interview, she expanded on her feelings, admitting just how surprised she was by their connection:

I’ve never thought somebody like Bailey existed. I feel like he celebrates parts of me that have never ever been celebrated. I couldn’t ask for anything more. He’s perfect.

Bailey’s response was equally heartfelt. Looking directly at her, he spoke with the kind of sincerity that had gradually become his defining trait throughout the season. He told her that they had found something rare, saying,

We have found that love that people do strive for.

He went on to promise that he would move heaven and earth to make this relationship work, firmly calling Rebecca the right person for him.

The couple's emotional declarations came after weeks of navigating the biggest hurdle in their relationship, which was distance.

Rebecca’s life and business are based in Liverpool, while Bailey lives a five-hour drive away in Brighton to remain close to his daughter, Bluebelle.

The issues in their relationship created doubts over whether their romance could survive beyond this bold social experiment; however, the ceremony proved that they were willing to face uncertainty together. As Rebecca noted,

We don’t know where our forever may be, but I think we’ve both realised that if we’re together, we’re happy.

Rebecca took to Instagram, sharing their pictures just after the final vows ceremony, captioning it with:

The experience that changed my life, forever…. I said yes

This is a positive hint on the couple's relationship, but they appear to be living in their respective locations of Liverpool and Brighton, along with the fact that they don't follow each other on Instagram, which still leads to speculations of their breakup.

Stay tuned to find out whether they are together or not in the reunion episode of Married at First Sight UK 2025.

