Married at First Sight UK: Keye and Davide's relationship status revealed

Keye and Davide from MAFS UK (Image via Instagram/@keyeluke)

Married at First Sight UK couple Keye Luke and Davide Anica have parted ways despite renewing their vows at the Final Vows ceremony.

On November 14, 2025, the Daily Mail reported that the couple had gone their separate ways. According to their source, Keye and Davide called it quits despite trying to make things work.

While they hoped to overcome their differences and nurture their relationship outside the experiment's bubble, things proved more challenging than anticipated.

The insider cited Davide and Keye’s contrasting lifestyles and work schedules as a primary reason for their split.

It was reported that Davide, a flight attendant, spent the majority of his time abroad for work, while Keye stayed in London due to his own commitments.

As a result, it created a distance between the two and eventually led to their separation.

A day later, on November 15, 2025, Keye confirmed the news when he revealed the real reason behind their separation in a statement to The Sun.

What led to Keye and Davide’s breakup after Married at First Sight UK?







Married at First Sight UK reunion episodes, which aired on November 13 and 14, 2025, saw Keye and Davide still together, having renewed their vows earlier that week.

However, The Sun reported that the pair parted ways two months after filming ended.

According to the media outlet, Keye issued a statement shortly after the reunion episodes, in which he explained what happened between the pair after filming wrapped.



“I downloaded Grindr in the early hours of a Sunday morning while Davide was on a flight. I wasn’t there looking to cheat, hook up, or find anyone else,” his statement read.



The Married at First Sight UK fame added that he was “in a really dark place back then.” He cited his mental state as the reason behind turning to “something unhealthy.”

The reality TV star continued:



“It had nothing to do with wanting someone else; it was about trying to numb myself and escape what I was feeling.”



According to Keye, he was not equipped to cope with what he was feeling. As a result, he took a step that came with drastic consequences.

The Married at First Sight UK alum explained that his actions reflected poorly, irrespective of his intention, and added that it “broke trust.”



“Even if my intentions weren’t s*xual, I still crossed a line. I hate that Davide thought I was out there looking for someone else because that was never what I was doing,” Keye explained.



He regretted his actions, saying Davide found him through his Grindr profile, which ultimately led to their separation.

“I walk out with a clear understanding of who I am”: Married at First Sight UK’s Keye expresses his honest feelings

On November 15, Keye took to his Instagram to reflect on the experiment and what he learned during his time on the show.

He started by saying that the experience was “never about trying to be perfect.” He signed up for the show to take a “real chance” at love and allow himself to express his authentic self.



“I walked in hopeful and openhearted, I walk out with a clearer understanding of who I am, what I deserve and how deeply I’m capable of loving,” he wrote.



He continued:



“There were moments that challenged me and moments that cracked me wide open. But through all that I gave a clearer understanding of myself, my boundaries, and the kind of connection that truly supports me.”



Keye expressed his gratitude for the lessons he learned and for how resilient it made him. He concluded his statement, thanking his fans and his family who “saved” him and supported him throughout the journey.

Stay tuned for more updates.