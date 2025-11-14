"I didn't feel like myself": Married at First Sight UK star Rebecca speaks out on her weight gain during the show

Rebecca from MAFS UK (Image via Instagram/@bec.fen)

Married at First Sight UK fame Rebecca recently opened up about her body transformation on and off the show and how it impacted her well-being.

In an Instagram Story posted on November 13, 2025, Rebecca broke her silence on the messages she had been receiving from fans of the show regarding her weight.

The female reality star confirmed that she had gained weight during the experiment, adding that it changed how she viewed herself.



“When I came home, I didn’t feel like myself weight-wise, so I got back to the routine and now I’m more comfortable at this size,” she wrote next to a mirror selfie of herself.



The Married at First Sight UK star mentioned that her weight and appearance were not topics she wanted to discuss openly. However, she realized it would be “easier” to address them through social media.

Rebecca found love with Bailey on the show. Although they faced issues over their potential long-distance romance, they renewed their vows during the final vows ceremony.

The couple looked forward to working through their differences as they felt strongly for each other.

Married at First Sight UK cast member Rebecca reveals she gained weight while filming the show







Rebecca started by sharing that she had been receiving “many messages” about her “weight-fitness.”

Since fans of the show and people who followed her journey were curious, she decided to respond to their queries.

Rebecca confirmed that she put on “1.5 stones” (approximately 21 pounds) during the experiment.

Responding to the messages about her weight gain, Rebecca confirmed that she was “noticeably bigger” during the final vows in comparison to her first appearance on the show.

However, she shared that she was “now lighter” than she had been before signing up for the experiment.

Rebecca explained that the drastic body transformation while filming the show made her feel uncomfortable in her own skin.

Consequently, she wanted to return to her old self, which she did by exercising and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



“Training and nutrition has always been a big part of my life but that went out the window during the show,” she said.



Having addressed fans’ curiosity, Rebecca said that her appearance and the changes her body went through “shouldn’t have to be addressed.”

However, she understood why Married at First Sight UK viewers might have been curious.



“My weight loss/gain in life is something I may speak about one day,” she concluded.



What happened between Rebecca and Bailey at the Married at First Sight UK final vows?

Despite the challenges the couple faced throughout their time on the show, Rebecca and Bailey chose to renew their vows in the finale.

As the pair committed to exploring life together, Rebecca said:



“I have found the man that I have been searching for. So, as I said on our wedding day, to my husband, I say yes to you today, yes to you tomorrow, and yes every day thereafter.”



While speaking to the Married at First Sight UK cameras, she praised Bailey for appreciating and loving her in ways she had never experienced before.

According to her, he was “perfect,” and she could not ask for a better partner.

Bailey echoed her sentiment, vowing to “move heaven and earth” to make their relationship work.

The couple was unsure about the future of their relationship since they lived in two distant parts of the world. While Rebecca resided in Liverpool, Bailey lived in Hove with his daughter Bluebelle.

However, they agreed to make things work. In a clip from the reunion, Rebecca told Bailey that she could see herself living in Hove.

Moreover, she wanted to be wherever he was. It made Bailey hopeful that they would be able to stay in their “forever place” within a year.

Stay tuned for more updates.