Who is Johnson Nguyen? Everything to know about the person who attacked Ariana Grande

Johnson Nguyen aka “Pyjama Man,” charged for attacking Ariana Grande. Image via Instagram/@pyjamamann

Johnson Nguyen is the name many fans are searching for after a man grabbed Ariana Grande on the yellow carpet at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 13, 2025. Court documents and major outlets identify the person who attacked Ariana Grande as 26-year-old Australian content creator Johnson Wen, a serial event invader known online as “Pyjama Man,” who is sometimes misidentified as Johnson Nguyen in social posts.

Clips from Universal Studios Singapore show Wen vaulting a barricade and running toward the singer as she walks the carpet with Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh. He puts an arm around her shoulders while she tries to pull away. Erivo steps between them, and security pulls him off before Yeoh escorts Grande away from the fans.

Wen was arrested on site and later charged in Singapore with being a public nuisance, an offence that can bring a fine of up to about 2,000 Singapore dollars or as long as three months in jail, or both. He is due back in court and has indicated he will plead guilty, and the Ariana Grande fan attack has raised questions about how a known invader reached her at such a closely managed premiere.

Who is Johnson Nguyen? Real name, Age, origin and online persona

Although headlines now tie Johnson Nguyen to the red carpet incident, legal records name him as Johnson Wen, a 26-year-old Australian citizen. According to People and Australian outlets, Wen is an unemployed content creator who has built a travelling routine around crashing major events, often in colourful pyjamas, that led to his “Pyjama Man” nickname.

His Instagram bio describes him as “Troll Most Hated” and praises Grande, the Eternal Sunshine singer and Wicked actor, as “the Queen.” Previous reporting says he has accumulated roughly 20,000 Australian dollars in fines for past invasions and at one point was staying in a backpacker hostel while chasing concerts and sporting fixtures around the world.

Long before the Ariana Grande fan attack in Singapore, Johnson Nguyen was already known to sports viewers for sprinting onto the pitch at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final and attempting to disrupt a track event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and to music fans for interrupting shows by The Weeknd, The Chainsmokers and Katy Perry. Major outlets reported that he described these runs as fun and said he enjoyed the rush, even as fines and bans piled up.

Inside the Ariana Grande attack in Singapore

On November 13 at Universal Studios Singapore, the cast of Wicked: For Good were walking the yellow brick road carpet when Johnson Nguyen, identified on site as Johnson Wen, crossed a metal barrier. Footage from several angles shows Grande greeting fans beside Erivo and Yeoh when Wen jumps the fence, runs toward her and hooks an arm around her shoulder while turning toward the cameras. Security is several steps away when Erivo plants herself between the singer and the man, appearing to shout at him as Grande pulls back while Yeoh and Erivo stay close.

Sources report that she then reassured her castmates that she was fine as they led her farther down the carpet. The clip spread quickly across platforms, and many viewers pointed to her efforts to steady her breathing in the seconds after contact. For fans who remember the Dangerous Woman tour, the Ariana Grande attack immediately recalled the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, after which she spoke publicly about ongoing PTSD and anxiety around packed venues.

In that context, the person who attacked Ariana Grande in Singapore is being discussed less as a prankster and more as part of a security failure at a major premiere, even though some social posts still refer to Johnson Nguyen in joking terms.

Why Johnson Wen says he does these stunts and how people responded

Well before Singapore, Johnson Nguyen had tried to justify his stunts in interviews about earlier pitch and stage invasions. According to a 9News report dated June 10, 2025, Wen stated that he did it “for the fun of it” and described stage crashing as a hobby that gave him a rush. After the premiere, he treated the Ariana Grande fan attack in the same way, posting his own clip on Instagram. Wen wrote on his official Instagram post,

“Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You (heart emoji),”

and later told his followers that he was free after being arrested. Co-stars and fans reacted very differently. As per the People report dated November 14, 2025, Wicked costar Marissa Bode said,

“This is what I mean when I say social media brings out the worst in people,..Oh, did you get your views? Did you get your likes?”

And criticising behaviour that makes somebody feel unsafe to generate views.

