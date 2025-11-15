Big Brother UK concludes 2025 season with record-breaking oldest victor

Richard from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)B

The 2025 season of Big Brother UK concluded on 14 November, with Richard Storry announced as the winner. At 60 years old, Storry became the oldest winner in the UK series.

Elsa Rae finished as the runner-up, while Jenny secured third place. Cameron, Emily, and Tate completed the final rankings in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Storry’s victory awarded him the £100,000 prize. He is a composer and author from London. Prior to this, the oldest winner had been Jason Burrill in 2016, who was 45 at the time of his victory.

Richard Storry makes history as the oldest winner in Big Brother UK 2025

Series overview

Big Brother 2025, also known as Big Brother 22, began on 28 September 2025 and is the twenty-second series overall. It is the fifth series to air on ITV2 and the third since ITV plc acquired the rights.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌ two co-presenters, AJ Odudu and Will Best, were back again and they also co-hosted Big Brother: Late & Live alongside other presenters. Marcus Bentley remained the voice-over for the series as he has been the show’s voice since the very beginning in 2000.

The show was on for 48 days, an additional week as compared to the initial plan and it became the longest series to be aired on ITV.

Virgin Media Television in Ireland decided not to telecast this season, citing money as the reason, although they have been airing the series since ​‍​‌‍​‍‌2015.

Final standings of housemates

The final rankings concluded with Richard Storry in first place and Elsa Rae in second. Jenny finished third, Cameron fourth, Emily fifth, and Tate sixth.

Cameron Cole, who won in 2018 at age 19, remains the youngest winner in UK Big Brother history. The outcome was determined by public voting after 48 days of weekly tasks, nominations, and evictions.

Richard Storry’s victory marks the first time a 60-year-old has won the UK series. The series concluded with the £100,000 prize awarded to him, while all other housemates received final placements according to the public vote.

The 2025 season maintained the traditional format of tasks, evictions, and audience participation throughout its extended 48-day run.

Richard Storry’s background

During his time in the house, Richard Storry discussed aspects of his personal life, including his views on celibacy and his family. He mentioned that he had led a completely "celibate" life and also shared thoughts on marriage.

He has an adopted son, who is 33 years old and a refugee from Myanmar. Richard explained their initial meeting:

“I was actually working in Malaysia at the time and the hotel I was staying in, this particular gentleman was working there. He told me quite early on that he had lost his natural father when he was a kid.”

Rich​‍​‌‍​‍‌ expressed how his connection with his adopted son evolved, citing the example that at first the son used to get advice from him only and then gradually, as their relationship deepened, he inquired if it was a "dad" that you turn to for help with life's problems." ​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Richard reflected on this and realized he had been considering what it was like to have a "son," and eventually decided to formalize the relationship. He also has three grandchildren.

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a spur-of-the-moment act, Richard decided to send in his application for Big Brother 2025 and later he was quite amazed by his own decision.

He also said that probably the majority of the audience will feel more connected with the younger contestants and that his way of talking, which might include an "abundance of dad jokes," could influence the relationships with other housemates.

Stay tuned for more updates.