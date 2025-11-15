"Absolutely crazy": Big Brother winner Richard Storry stunned by final result

AJ Odudu and Will Best, hosts of Big Brother UK (Image via Getty)

Richard Storry was left “absolutely crazy” after being named the winner of Big Brother 2025, closing out a season defined by late arrivals, back-door evictions, and one of the most unpredictable finales in the show’s recent history.

In a finale broadcast live on ITV, Storry emerged as the winner over fellow finalist Elsa Rae, securing the £100,000 prize and becoming the oldest champion in the modern era.

Big Brother 2025: The final six and last night in the house

Big Brother wrapped its 2025 season after 48 days, beginning with 17 housemates and ending with a final six competing for the title.

This year’s Big Brother had way more surprises compared to past seasons - like kicking someone out fast for breaking rules, bringing back a player who’d already left, also tossing in new faces late that changed how things played out.

Richard Storry slipped in late with no fans clapping at first - yet he walked out loud and clear on top, hailed by everyone as the fresh winner of Big Brother.

Throughout the season, Big Brother leaned heavily into its social-experiment roots.

At first, one night saw Emily leave early - then come back later on day twenty.

Midseason tasks fractured alliances, and the now-infamous Wicked-themed challenge set up the double back-door eviction of Marcus and Teja just one day before the finale.

The dinner became a space for final reflections, ending the game on a surprisingly emotional note.

One of the standout moments came from Cameron, who told the table,



“Seven weeks in this mad house. It’s been a hell of a ride in here. I can’t say in a nutshell how much I’ve appreciated coming into this house and spending it with you guys, and how great you’ve all been. So, thank you for that. Jenny, I probably couldn’t have done it quite without you. It certainly wouldn’t have been as fun and enjoyable, and you know I think the world you, never change, never change.”



Richard also spoke candidly before learning the final result, telling the group,



“This experience has been, without doubt, the most bonkers, crazy, madcap, incredible, extraordinary thing I have ever done. It’s been great to meet all of you. It’s been a magnificent, magnificent ride, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way. So, here’s to you, it’s been great!”



Moments later, Will Best revealed that Richard had won Big Brother 2025. As he stepped out of the house for the last time and addressed the production team, Richard said,



“Big Brother team, it has been an absolute pleasure and delight. Good night and thank you.”



When AJ asked him how he felt about the victory, Richard answered with his now-viral two-word response: “Absolutely crazy.”

Fan reaction across social platforms was immediate.



One fan wrote, “Absolutely made up for Richard! He’s been the most decent, genuine, and authentic person in the Big Brother house this year! Well deserved!”





Another viewer commented, “He was one of 4 late arrivals that entered without a crowd and now Richard will not only leave the house to a crowd, but he’ll be leaving it with £100k as the Big Brother GRAND CHAMPION 2025!!!”



Some discussions online noted the poetic element of Richard finishing ahead of Caroline,



"Am so pleased he won, watch caroline make it about her when hes out. He wouldnt have won if wasnt for me." One user remarked.



With the Big Brother finale concluded and the champion crowned, attention now shifts to the show’s future.

Auditions for Big Brother 2026 have already opened, suggesting ITV is moving ahead with another season of the long-running franchise.

For now, though, the moment belongs to Richard Storry — the late arrival who walked out to a live crowd, £100,000 richer, and summed up his victory in two words that will likely follow him long after the season,



“Absolutely crazy.”



Stay tuned for more updates.