Big Brother UK winner Richard Storry gets emotional after receiving heartfelt video message from son Khen during finale

Richard from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK 2025 aired its live finale on November 14, 2025. 60-year-old Richard Storry was announced the winner of the series, while Elsa and Jenny took second and third places, respectively.

Richard was shocked yet overjoyed when his name was announced as the winner by audience votes.

After exiting the house, having thanked Big Brother and team and wished them “goodnight,” Richard joined hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best on stage to speak about his victory and reflect on his journey in the show.

It was then that AJ surprised Richard by revealing that she had a special video message from his son, Khen, who could not attend the finale as he was not in the United Kingdom.

Khen, 33, was Richard’s adopted son, whom he first met as a refugee from Myanmar.

The words of encouragement from Khen left Richard in tears as he had not expected to receive the message from him, knowing he was not in the country.

While Richard’s son and his grandchildren were absent from the finale; his brother attended the event to show his support.

What was Khen’s message to Big Brother UK winner Richard?

After Richard exited the house and reunited with his co-stars and the hosts, AJ revealed that she had a special message from one person, whose support would mean “the world” to him.

“Here is your son! He’s got something special to say online!” she exclaimed.

Richard listened in shock as a video played for him, in which his adopted son, Khen, appeared and asked:

“Hi, Dad, Long time, no see. How are you?”

Khen continued by sharing that although he could not make it since he was in the United States, he believed in him.

The message, recorded before the finale, further showed Khen expressing that, regardless of the outcome, he wanted Richard to know that he had made his family proud.

Khen praised Richard’s gameplay and his performance during his time in the Big Brother UK house, saying that he won people’s hearts.

Lastly, he concluded by expressing excitement about reuniting with the ITV show winner and celebrating his appearance on the show.

“I can’t wait to see you, hear everything, and celebrate with you! Love you, Dad, see you!” Khen said.

Richard watched the video with tears in his eyes, becoming emotional as he had spent weeks inside the Big Brother UK house without any contact with the outside world.

How did Big Brother UK 2025 winner Richard meet his son?

After Richard entered the house, he mingled with his fellow housemates, trying to get to know everyone's stories.

During a conversation with his co-stars, he was asked if he had ever been married. He answered in the negative, but revealed that he had a son.

“I’ve missed out the wife bit, but I’ve got an adopted son and three grandchildren. I’m going to watch your chins drop to the floor – he was 33. Do you want something that will make your chins go even further? He was a refugee,” he said.

Richard shared that during his time working in Malaysia, he met Khen, who, at the time, was working at the hotel he was staying in.

Khen was a refugee from Myanmar who had lost his biological father when he was a child. That was how Richard met Khen and slowly developed a bond with him.

Their relationship strengthened when Khen turned to Richard for advice. It was at that moment that Khen wondered if his relationship with Richard was what it felt like to have a father.

Upon hearing that, Richard realized that they already acted as father and son to one another. Consequently, he took the next step and made things official by adopting Khen.

Stay tuned for more updates.