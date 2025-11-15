"So, here’s to you" - Big Brother UK 2025 winner Richard honors his fellow finalists during emotional Last Supper episode

Richard from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The final night in the Big Brother UK House saw the remaining housemates gather for the show’s Last Supper, a tradition marking the conclusion of their time in the competition.

During the dinner, Richard, who would later be crowned the winner of Big Brother UK 2025, addressed his fellow finalists, saying,

"So, here’s to you, it's been great!"

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ declaration followed the comments of several housemates who recounted their experiences in the house. Cameron, Elsa, Emily, Jenny, and Tate expressed their opinions, recognizing the path that had brought them to the final six.

The last episode saw Richard crowned as the absolute winner and thus he got the £100,000 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌prize.

Housemates reflect on their journey ahead of Big Brother UK 2025 finale

Richard’s closing remarks

Housemates spoke about their experiences in the Big Brother House during the Last Supper episode.

Richard summarized his time in the house as a "magnificent" and extraordinary experience, noting that he would not have had it any other way.

"It’s been great to meet all of you, it’s been a magnificent, magnificent ride and I wouldn’t have had it any other way," he added.

Reflections During the Last Supper

The other 5 final housemates also shared reflections on their time in the Big Brother House during the Last Supper.

Elsa​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ put forward her point of view as well, stating that it was not known who the winner was and that she considered herself to have already "won" in a way, as she had a tough time before the house, but now she had found her home with someone and she was eager to have that for the rest of her life."

Tate made a point that the "Final" was a very important moment for everyone, emphasizing that each person was different and brought different qualities to the experience and therefore they should be proud of their participation.

Emily talked about getting ready for the ups and downs of the house and pointed out that her early eviction and subsequent return had been an emotional journey.

She also thanked the other housemates for the acceptance they gave her and, in particular, she remembered the moment of being welcomed back with the words "She's back!" as an exceptional ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌memory.

Cameron​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ described his "seven-week" experience as a tough yet satisfying time, thanking the group for their support and mentioning Jenny as a person who made the time more enjoyable.

Jenny talked about the finalists' shared success, saying that she was proud of the six housemates and that she loved the friendship with Cameron, calling their bond the "highlights" of her time in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌house.

Final standings and winner announcement

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ live grand final on ITV2 and ITVX, with AJ Odudu and Will Best as presenters, was the platform where the ultimate rankings of the housemates were made public.

Tate placed sixth, Emily fifth, Cameron fourth, and Jenny third.

Therefore, the last two contestants would be Richard and Elsa. To the crowd, it was made known that Richard was the ultimate winner, and he, in turn, came out to say goodbye to the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌house:

"Big Brother team it has been an absolute pleasure and delight. Good night and thank you."

When asked about his reaction to winning the series, he replied, "Absolutely crazy."

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ game was just the finale of a wild season in which 17 people took part, one surprise entry to the house and a lot of twists, including a double back-door eviction.

The £100,000 prize is the result of his time on the show and his participation in this year's Big Brother UK ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌series.

