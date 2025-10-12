"Nasty piece of work mate" – Big Brother UK fans react as Nancy and Sam's coded gossip about Jenny gets exposed to the house

Nancy from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The recent Big Brother UK episode answered the question of who Nancy and Sam were referring to in their coded conversation when their remarks were played back to the entire house.

Their discussion, which used a code name, was confirmed to be about housemate Jenny. After Big Brother read their full exchange aloud, the atmosphere in the house shifted as Jenny confronted both Nancy and Sam about the remarks.

During Sunday night’s episode, Big Brother revealed Nancy and Sam’s coded discussion to the housemates.

The pair had been speaking privately about a housemate they called “Jigsaw,” questioning how genuine that person appeared and commenting on their behavior.

Big Brother later gathered all the housemates and played back Nancy and Sam’s full coded discussion.

The two confirmed that the nickname referred to Jenny, who works as a make-up artist.

After hearing the playback, Jenny directly asked if they thought she was "fake." She later spoke with other housemates about what happened before confronting Nancy and Sam in the snug to address the issue.

The conversation escalated as Jenny expressed anger over being talked about behind her back. She said she believed the two had pretended to be her friends.

Nancy responded that their discussion was not based on any real issue but on their observations of Jenny’s behavior.

Nancy explained that she and Sam questioned how genuine Jenny’s constant interactions were, suggesting that she might be trying to stay on good terms with everyone to avoid nominations.

Jenny denied this, stating she was being herself and accused the pair of being dishonest instead.

As tensions increased, Jenny said she no longer trusted either of them. Nancy replied that the feeling was mutual. The argument continued until Jenny walked out, later entering the Diary Room in tears.

Big Brother UK stars Nancy and Sam’s secret “Jigsaw” conversation sparks confrontation and viewer backlash

After the episode aired, many Big Brother UK viewers turned to social media to express their reactions to the confrontation between Nancy, Sam, and Jenny.

Several posts focused on the coded conversation and the moment it was revealed to the entire house.

“Nancy is a nasty piece of work mate," one user posted.

“So Nancy was annoyed that Jenny celebrated Cameron B leaving because she wasn't a fan of him. Then Nancy bitches with Sam about how Jenny is fake because ‘how can you get on with everyone’ . make it make sense," a comment read.

“Nancy is the worst type of girl, like the lowest of low!!!!!!!!! Get that RAT out," a person wrote.

Some users shifted their focus to the wider context of the disagreement, referring to previous house events and the reasoning behind Nancy’s remarks about Jenny.

Others discussed whether the confrontation changed how viewers perceived the dynamics between the contestants.

“Nancy it’s giving your just butthurt that Cameron B left cos you fancied him and now you wanna take it out on people that didn’t cry like you when he left," one user commented.

“Nancy called Jenny out for being a game player, changing sides when she heard the public and showing no emotion, then after that Jenny was angry and then starts crying. Was Nancy right?," a user wrote.

“Nancy crying about tension an animosity.. if it isnt the consequences of your own actions love," a comment read.

Additional tweets focused on the aftermath of the confrontation, particularly Nancy’s comments in the Diary Room and the ongoing tension among the housemates.

Some users noted how the dispute affected group dynamics and subsequent conversations inside the house.

“Not Nancy crying and giving victim in the diary room and being upset about the animosity on her birthday, mind you she literally CAUSED THE ANIMOSITY," a post read.

“Funny thing is Nancy and Sam are calling Jenny fake blah blah blah but both of them are literally living with the fakest person there = Elsa!," a tweet read.

