Love Is Blind Season 9 alum Mike Brockway faces shocking allegations

Mike Brockway (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind’ Season 9 alum Mike Brockway has been making headlines for quite a while now. The real estate investor is facing several shocking allegations, including financial ones. The new season introduced Mike as a 38-year-old real estate investor who is originally from New York and currently lives in Denver, Colorado.

As Netflix described him, Mike is a "jack of all trades who loves to spread the wealth." During his time on the show, he mentioned that he is also part of a tribe while not disclosing much about it and simply pointing out that the tribe include “a bunch of guys who are wealthy are part of it.”

The television show alum stirred the pot after a cleaning service named Scrub Club Denver claimed that Mike owes them thousands of dollars.

They further alleged that he has been ignoring all their messages and their lawyer, which made them comment on the Love Is Blind Instagram page.

As per the US Sun, another person had earlier accused Mike and his company, Peak Event Partners, of claims of “stiffing them for their wedding in 2023.”

Who did Love Is Blind alum Mike Brockway date?

During his time in the pods, Mike dated “Sparkle Megan,” a 35-year-old holistic nutrition consultant and brand owner. The two seemed to bond well over their shared values of wealth and health.

While Megan initially showed confidence in Mike, she later switched her decision and got engaged to Jordan instead.

In Episode 9, Mike was present at the cast meetup where he had a one-on-one conversation with Megan.

The television star later admitted that he would have picked out a ring to propose with before she chose Jordan, while also apologising for making Megan cry in the pods.

While Mike was well aware of the fact that Megan is engaged to someone else, he was still sliding into her DMs.

This kind of mentality was not quite appreciated by Megan, who was concerned about Mike being unfaithful to her.

Mike Brockway posts cryptic message on Instagram

Mike recently took to social media while penning down a note of self-realisation, saying,

“Still learning, still growing. I’m not perfect and I never will be, but my intentions have always come from a place of curiosity, care, and wanting to understand people better,” he began. “Sometimes when you’re moving fast and stepping into things that push you out of your comfort zone, you’re going to stumble. That’s part of learning, part of life, and part of growth.”

Earlier, Mike Brockway drew controversy for seeming to vaguely assume that Jordan’s child’s diet led to a diabetes diagnosis.

In what seemingly became an awkward conversation between Megan and Mike, he said,

"It's just like so crazy to me that that can be the case. I have a friend that was pre-diabetic and he just totally changed up his diet. And now he's good," Mike said. "And so maybe it's not that easy for everyone, but I just think health and nutrition has to be top of mind," Mike continued.

