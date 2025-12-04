Who won Jeopardy! on December 3, 2025?

Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

Jeopardy! season 42's latest episode, which premiered on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, saw returning champion Libby Jones enter the stage to play her third game after winning an impressive $70,802 in two games.

Libby Jones, a recruiter from Davenport, Florida, competed against Ron Lalonde, a medical physicist currently based in Pittsburgh, and Sarah Murphy, a freelance transcript editor from Hamilton, Ontario.

Libby, however, competed against only Ron Lalonde in the Final Round, and could not continue her winning streak on Jeopardy! as she answered incorrectly. Sarah was unable to participate due to her negative score, which did not meet the criteria to continue.

Ron answered correctly, becoming the second Lalonde twin to win on the show, as his identical twin brother Ray won 13 games in December 2022, earning a total of $388,400 and ranking in the top 20 on Jeopardy! players of All-Time Regular Play at number 13.

While Libby got it wrong in Final Jeopardy! ending her two-game streak, wagering only $7,999 by the end of the game, she wrapped up her three-day appearance with a total of $73,802.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Jeopardy! Round

The categories in the opening round of Jeopardy! included: Literature, Multi-Hyphens, Historic Americans, In the Christmas Song Lyrics, “G” Love, and Special Sauce.

Ron found the Jeopardy! round Daily Double in “Literature” under the $1,000 clue on the 7th pick of the round. He wagered $1,800 and correctly answered, gaining a huge jump.

Libby, however, dominated the game throughout the first half of the round, taking the lead with $5,800, followed by Ron with $4,200 and Sarah with $400. The scores by the end of the round were:

Libby Jones: $10,800

Ron Lalonde: $5,200

Sarah Murphy: $1,000.

The statistics were:

Libby: 19 correct and 1 incorrect

Ron: 7 correct and 0 incorrect

Sarah: 3 correct and 1 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! Round

The second round included the categories: It’s Frieze-ing in Here, Streaming Comedy, African Geography, Double Meanings, Next in the Sequence, and The Earth Rocks.

Libby hit the first Daily Double in African Geography under the $1,600 clue on the 2nd pick, wagering $4,000, but could not answer correctly, impacting her game.

Sarah got the second Daily Double under Double Meanings with the $1,600 clue, wagering $2,600, but her guess was incorrect, which made her score negative, limiting her game there only following the game's rules.

Despite these mistakes, Libby maintained a narrow lead heading into Final Jeopardy!. The scores were:

Libby Jones: $15,200

Ron Lalonde: $11,200

Sarah Murphy: –$400

The statistics were:

Libby: 23 correct and 3 incorrect

Ron: 15 correct and 3 incorrect

Sarah: 7 correct and 4 incorrect

Final Jeopardy! Round

The final clue from the category "Monuments & Memorials" in the game 63rd of Jeopardy! on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, was:

In NYC’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, an alcove with memorials to Hart Crane, Sylvia Plath & 54 others is the “American” this. The correct answer was: What is Poet’s Corner?

Ron answered correctly, writing Poet's Corner, wagering $4,001. Libby wrote "poet," which was an incomplete response that cost her the game and the competition, ending her streak.

The final scores after the Final Round were:

Ron: $15,201

Libby: $7,999

Ron Lalonde would compete in the next game of Jeopardy! against a student coach, Andy Luo from Johns Creek, Georgia, and Marie D'Avignon, who is a VP of Operations from Durham, North Carolina, on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.