Whitney Leavitt breaks silence on ‘fruity pebbles’ feud on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and hints at a wild reunion

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives returned to the spotlight after Whitney Leavitt spoke about the ongoing “fruity pebbles” feud in an exclusive interview with US Weekly on December 3, 2025.

The topic resurfaced after castmates Demi Engemann and Jessi Ngatikaura shared conflicting claims about the meaning behind the phrase, which first appeared on season 1 of the show.

Whitney said the situation has grown “wild” and noted that the cast sometimes needs to “stay offline” and talk face-to-face. When asked to take a side between Demi and Jessi, she said “no comment,” adding no further explanation.

The feud began months earlier when Jessi stated that “fruity pebbles s*x,” a term Demi once mentioned, referred to an intimate act between Demi and her husband, Bret Engemann. Demi later responded on Instagram, explaining that what happened was a “private experience in our marriage.”

Their dispute continued online and on screen, extending into season 3 of the series.

During the interview, Whitney also discussed the upcoming reunion, saying viewers should “buckle up” because the episode contains many unresolved conversations. She added that the cast was supportive of her upcoming Broadway role, noting they plan to attend her opening night performance.

Feud and social media claims regarding the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast

The conflict between Demi and Jessi intensified after Jessi shared new claims on her Instagram Stories. She said,

“Since she wants to be petty, I think I am going to say that grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss,” adding that this was the meaning behind “fruity pebbles.”

Her statements reignited public debate around the term and brought renewed attention to past tension between the two.

Demi responded the same day, saying, “What my husband and I did one time behind closed doors was a consensual and private experience in our marriage.” She did not address the rest of Jessi’s comments.

The disagreement between them began after season 1 and grew over time. During a season 2 confessional, Jessi said they had “a little disagreement about money,” which changed their friendship.

Their tension increased during their time on Vanderpump Villa season 2, where both formed connections with Marciano Brunette.

Jessi later shared that she had an emotional affair with Marciano and said he spoke out because Demi “leaked information” to producers. Demi denied wrongdoing and later accused Marciano of misconduct, which he denied. Whitney said she has chosen not to take sides as the cast continues to address these issues.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion preview and Whitney’s stance

Whitney said the season 3 reunion will show more of the unresolved issues between the cast. She described the taping as “wild,” noting that host Stassi Schroeder guided many difficult conversations.

Whitney said, “Buckle up, girl. It’s a wild one,” adding that viewers will see direct discussions about the feud and the claims shared online. She also explained that she is in “great standing with most of them,” saying many earlier misunderstandings have been addressed.

Although Whitney was labeled a villain during season 1, she said her relationships have improved. She noted that the cast plans to attend her Broadway debut in Chicago next year, where she will perform as Roxie Hart for six weeks.

Whitney said, “They’ve already bought tickets to opening night,” and added that she feels supported by the group.

Throughout the interview, Whitney stayed neutral about the central feud. She said her goal is to maintain peace within the cast and avoid adding to public arguments. She did not comment further on Demi and Jessi’s claims but said the reunion episode will give viewers more clarity.

The reunion airs December 4 on Hulu, continuing the ongoing discussion around the cast and their relationships.

