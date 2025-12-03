The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum Jessi Draper Ngatikaura makes a major revelation about her reunion outfit

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Image via Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special is all set to premiere as cast member Jessi Ngatikaura recently revealed that she had to change her outfit just 12 hours before the taping. The television personality said that she is on a journey with her personal style as she has recently hired a stylist.

The MomTok star further revealed that about a month ahead of the reunion, she had to put together a mood board so that the “cast members' looks would be cohesive.” The MomTok admitted that it was surely not expected but added, saying,

“I was really sad about it but the show must go on.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura opened up about the outfit change incident

Television personality Jessi Ngatikaura has talked about the sudden outfit change incident and what led to it. She said,

“They released our reunion looks obviously I was horrified by the photos like we are every year," she said in the beginning of the clip, adding that "they make us take the photos at the end of the day when we're all so done. I was texting the girls ... being like, 'Okay, we need to have a color scheme,' because last reunion some of us were in jewel tones and some were in pastel, the styles were all over the place," she shared. "Not to diss on anyone's look because we all looked great, but together our dresses did not flow and that really bugged me."

Ngatikaura further revealed that she was the first one to have her look sent in and was approved by the production team. She was admittedly super excited about her dress.

The Hulu star further revealed that she had already planned her dress and planned it the very minute they knew they will have a reunion.

However, things did not go as planned as reunion show host Stassi was “planning to wear a similar neckline and colour,”

“And this is no shade to Stassi, she's the queen and she deserves it, Twelve hours before the reunion, I get a call from production and they were like, I'm a team player, so that's what I ended up wearing. It ended up being OK, my hair and makeup were great and I loved my jewelry, it worked."

Dakota Mortensen slams Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ stint

Dakota Mortensen seemingly took a diss at Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette stint as he recently took to TikTok as he said,

“When you realized you can date 30 girls without being on a TV show.”

Taylor has recently been announced as the lead for season 22 of The Bachelorette in September before the season 3 premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Taylor dated Dakota after she parted ways with husband Tate Paul.

Earlier, Taylor talked about her equation with Dakota and juggling parenting duties. She said,

“We’ve obviously come a long way to navigate coparenting. We adjusted. Whereas with Dakota, everything’s fresh. It’s something that we necessarily didn’t want to do but needed to separate.”

Stay tuned for more updates.