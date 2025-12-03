Why is Nawat Itsaragrisil taking legal action against Fatima Bosch? Pageant chief claims Miss Universe 2025 winner misrepresented "dumbhead" confrontation

BANGKOK, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 21: Miss Universe delegates celebrating and congratulating 74th Miss Universe Fatima Bosch after crowned by Reigning Miss Universe Victoria during final competition at Impact Challenger Hall on November 21, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

Yet another drama is unfolding from the just-concluded Miss Universe 2025 pageantry. On December 3, 2035, Miss Universe Thailand shared a statement on its official Facebook page claiming that its international president, Nawat Itsaragrisil, had filed a criminal complaint against Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch.



Nawat is reportedly taking legal action against Bosch because the latter continues to maintain a version of events that he does not agree with.

For context, on November 4, 2025, at a pre-pageant event for the Miss Universe competition, Nawat confronted Mexico’s contestant, Fatima Bosch, for allegedly refusing to be part of the group photo task required of every contestant.

Bosch tried to explain herself while Nawat could be heard demanding a confirmation of her willingness to fulfill her obligations.

Several news outlets reported that Nawat called Bosch, who was later crowned Miss Universe, a dumb head.

The official page for the Miss Universe Thailand pageantry on December 3, 2025, shared a Facebook statement to “officially clarify matters” regarding the infamous incident involving Bosch at the pre-pageant event in November 2025.

"We wish to reaffirm that Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil never called Ms. Fatima Bosch a dumbhead," Miss Universe Thailand pageantry defends Nawat in Facebook statement

The Facebook statement by Miss Universe Thailand claimed that Nawat had said “damage” and not “dumbhead” as claimed by Miss Bosch.

"We wish to reaffirm that Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil never called Ms. Fatima Bosch a 'dumbhead.' What he said was 'damage,' which is clearly audible in the voice recordings that have already been widely circulated across various platforms,"

The statement accuses Bosch of falsely accusing Nawat in front of the media and refusing to tender an apology to the former even after she became aware of more facts:

"However, when Ms. Fatima Bosch Fernandez walked out of the room, she immediately made a false accusation in front of the media by publicly claiming otherwise. Even after she later became aware of the facts, she did not apologize to Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil."

It continued:

"Instead, she continued to falsely accuse him in multiple interviews, seemingly for personal gain and to justify herself throughout the competition—after which she was ultimately crowned Miss Universe, as everyone is aware."

