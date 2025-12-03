Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift truly drama-free? NFL star insists he and Swift haven't argued since the start of their romance

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce revealed a key detail about his relationship with mega superstar Taylor Swift during the Wednesday, December 3, 2025, episode of his New Heights podcast. Kelce, who invited and interviewed George Clooney on the episode, asked the Ocean’s actor about a claim he made years ago about not getting into an argument with his wife, Amal Clooney.

George insisted he wasn’t lying before directing the question back at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end:

“No, I'm not lying,” Clooney insisted. “Travis, shall we ask you the same questions?”

Kelce laughed before answering that he had never gotten into an argument with the Wildest Dreams hitmaker:

“Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once.”

Swift and Kelce appear to be in a loving relationship, with no evidence suggesting otherwise.

George Clooney, who has been married to British international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney since 2014, told Travis and his brother Jason that he and his wife didn’t see the need to argue, as neither of them would ever win:

“Neither of us are gonna win the argument, so why get in? Dude, I'm 64 years old. And what am I gonna argue about at this point? You know? I've met this incredible woman, who is, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world. I can hardly believe how lucky I am. So what am I going to fight about?”

The actor then advised the NFL stars to copy his ideology. Jason informed George that he was taking notes. Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023.

The couple broke the internet when they announced their engagement.

Taylor gushed over Travis at The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, stating that one of his best qualities was being passionate about his career: