Calling Taylor Swift "too skinny" to branding Golden Globes "Ozempic’s biggest night": Nikki Glaser's controversies explored after SNL appearance

Last Saturday (on November 8), Nikki Glaser made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The comedian, who is infamous for delivering provocative - and often offensive - jokes on stage, was her usual sharp self on SNL.

Actress and comedian Nikki Glaser is under fire after cracking jokes about s*x trafficking, r*pe, and m*lestation during her Saturday Night Live monologue.



Glaser joked she's tired of seeing human/child trafficking posters in bathrooms and said that when she was younger, her…

Glaser opened her set by mentioning Jeffrey Epstein, saying:

"Here I am in New York City: Epstein's original island"

Moving on, Nikki made jokes involving slavery, racism, trafficking, pedophilia, and r*pe. While her jokes did earn some laughs on screen, the internet remained divided about them.

Some netizens praised her for her bold, dark comedy delivery on the show, while others found the contents of her joke to be disturbing.

This isn't the first time Nikki Glaser has been in the spotlight for her jokes. Below, we'll take a look at some of the most controversial jokes that left a mark on the comedian's career.

Nikki Glaser's most controversial jokes, explored

Commenting on Taylor Swift

Nikki Glaser apologizes to Taylor Swift for body shaming comments included in #MissAmericana, Taylor responds. pic.twitter.com/Ors6bzWxMc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2020

In 2015, Nikki Glaser was making jokes about the trend of skinniness being viewed as iconic among women in her set, when she mentioned Taylor Swift. Glaser seemingly criticized her for being "too skinny," going on to say that the Love Story singer's body "bothered" her. The Swift joke was followed up by something about models starving themselves.

While the Eras Tour star didn't address Nikki Glaser's offensive joke directly, it was brought up in her documentary - Miss Americana - which released five years later, in 2020. Her joke was featured in the documentary as Tay Tay spoke about the hate she received in her career.

After Miss Americana's release, Nikki Glaser wrote a lengthy apologetic note to the singer, claiming to "love" her. Explaining her joke, the comedian talked about struggling with an eating disorder for "17 years," adding:

"I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous... I was only bothered by her model friends because I'd like to be her friend and I'm not a model."

Taylor Swift was quick to respond to Glaser's apology, writing that she appreciated it and even sending "a massive hug" her way.

Glaser's jokes at the 2025 Golden Globes



Nikki Glaser crushed Golden Globe roast:



- “Ozempic’s biggest night!”

- “You’re all so famous and powerful. You can do anything, except tell the country who to vote for.”

- “The Bear. The Penguin. Baby Reindeer, these aren’t just things in RFK’s freezer.” pic.twitter.com/DKVPgEPhhH — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2025

More recently, Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes on January 6, where her 10-minute monologue included multiple controversial jokes. Here's a look at some of them:

"Welcome to the Golden Globes, Ozempic’s biggest night!... This feels like I finally made it. I’m in a room full of producers at The Beverly Hilton and this time all of my clothes are on. It was worth it."

"I’m not here to roast you. And how could I? You’re all so famous, so talented, so powerful. I mean, you could really do anything — except tell the country who to vote for. But it’s OK. You’ll get them next time!"

"Wicked, Queer, Nightbitch — these are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight." " I did not know much about Wicked going into this year because I had friends in high school … Everyone loved Wicked. I loved Wicked. My boyfriend loved Wicked. My boyfriend’s boyfriend really loved Wicked." "Zendaya, you were incredible in Dune. I woke up for all of your scenes. And Challengers? That was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. The afterparty is not going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. I know ‘Stanley Tucci Freakoff’ doesn’t have the same ring to it."

The next episode of SNL is going to be its final one, with Anyone But You actor Glen Powell hosting the show, and Olivia Dean appearing as the musical guest.