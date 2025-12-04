The Challenge season 41 winner Olivia Kaiser reveals being seven weeks pregnant during the finale

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell (Image via Instagram/@oliviaannkaiser)

The Challenge season 41 winner Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell recently made a revelation that Kaiser was seven weeks pregnant during the finale. This comes days after revealing that their baby boy, Atlas, was born on November 20.

Olivia Kaiser and Campbell met on The Challenge season 40. The two are also Love Island alumni as Kaiser appeared in the U.S. version, while Theo was on the U.K. version of the popular franchise.

Olivia Kaiser further reveals that she took a pregnancy test just hours after filming wrapped on the finale of The Challenge. While sharing the big news on social media, Kaiser said

"I'm scared, I can't look at it, oh my God no."

The Challenge season 41 winner Olivia Kaiser makes the big announcement on Instagram

Campbell was overjoyed as he kissed Kaiser on the head and said,

“Congratulations, you just won a final, pregnant.”

Kaiser shared a video clip on Instagram that showed the couple taking a pregnancy test hours after the final's filming was wrapped.

"We just finished the final and we're looking kind of rough, I'm feeling rough as well," Kaiser said in the video, adding of the pregnancy test, "I'm scared, I can't look at it, oh my God no."

Before Campbell looked at the result, Kaiser expressed her nervousness as she said,

“I don't think I'm ready, babe, seriously, I'm gonna cry.”

The pair announced the arrival of their son Atlas, last month. In a post, Kaiser cheered for all mothers, as she wrote,

“We are so grateful and so in love. I can’t wait for this beautiful new chapter in our lives. And a huge shoutout to all the mothers out there — birth is NO JOKE. My birth story coming soon."

Olivia Kaiser talked about being lethargic and tired during filming

While Olivia Kaiser won The Challenge season 41, it was surely not an easy journey for her. In an exclusive interview with Variety, Olivia Kaiser recalled how filming while being pregnant was difficult for her,

“As you see in the whole season, I started out with a lot of steam. I kind of lost it halfway through, and it’s because I was so tired. I started to get so lethargic. I was getting so abused by everyone, and there’s only so much someone can take.”

Olivia Kaiser admitted feeling not as strong and confident as she was going into the season. She said:

“The first trimester is exhausting and hard. I knew something was up. I just didn’t know what. I thought I was getting depressed from the house, so I was sleeping a lot, and now looking back, it makes so much sense. I was running out of breath really quickly. I had phantom periods, so I didn’t think I was [pregnant]. I was also so skinny, I didn’t look any different,” Kaiser went on, revealing that she later learned her bleed was implantation bleeding. “Also, Theo and I did not get freaky in the house often!”

Stay tuned for more updates.