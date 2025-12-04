Where was Troll 2 filmed? All filming locations revealed

Troll 2 dropped on Netflix on December 1, 2025, marking the return of the famed Norwegian giant monster to the small screen. The first novel from 2021 became the most popular non-English language film on the streaming platform. And in the week before its release day, the sequel has already risen to the second spot of Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English movies.

Troll is based on Norwegian folklore, which is not surprising to find that the sequel also used several places in Norway for filming. The new monster movie picks up an all-new threat, a dangerous new troll who wakes up and decides to go on a rampage.

Like the OG film, paleontology professor Nora Tidemann (Ine Marie Wilmann) returns with former army captain - now major - Kristoffer Holm (Mads Petterson) to save their homeland.

Exploring all of Troll 2's filming locations

Troll 2 was filmed on location in Norway, using various areas and landmarks across the country.

Trondheim was a key location in filming Troll 2

The Norwegian city located in the central part of the country played a key role in filming the Troll sequel. Trondheim is part of the movie's storyline - it's the troll's target in its quest for revenge for the massacre. And the story unfolds in the film, with much of its magic happening in real-life Trondheim.

Plenty of the scenes in the film were filmed in the compact city center with its streets backyards, and iconic landmarks. One such landmark is the Nidaros Cathedral. The cathedral's ornate Gothic facade adds a certain mythic atmosphere to the story. The cathedral also played a role in the story - it's where Nora and her crew met with Esther after they realized where the troll is headed.

St. Olav Ways is where the trolls journeyed

St. Olav Ways is Norway's most famous pilgrimage path that connects Oslo to the Nidaros Cathedral - an obvious path for the troll to go to his destination - the cathedral. And it's exactly how it plays out in the movie. The troll's path mirrors the old pilgrimage to Nidaros.

Rjukan provides a cinematic view for the film

Troll 2 was also filmed in the town of Rjukan, around the Vemork hydroelectric power plant. The Norwegian site is famous for its history. It’s the place of the famed World War II sabotage missions where Allied forces targeted the power plant to mess with Germany's nuclear weapons program.

Other filming locations in Norway

The Troll sequel was also filmed in other parts of Norway, like the Maridalen valley in the north of Oslo. While the Norwegian capital played a major role in the original film, the sequel focused its filming in the forested valley with lakes and agricultural land just within the city limits.

The Hemsedal village of Norway also played a key role in the beginning of the film. It's where the dramatic attack sequel was filmed, and the village's majestic peaks were used as the backdrop for the movie's explosive opening. Troll 2 also revisited the dramatic landscapes of the home of the giants, Jotunheimen, which was featured in the first film.

Troll 2 also filmed scenes in Hungary

Hungary was also used as a backdrop for filming the sequel, specifically Budapest. The country is one of the biggest film production hubs in Europe. Ron Howard's Inferno, Gemini Man, and Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence were shot in Budapest.

Watch Troll 2, along with the first Troll movie, on Netflix.