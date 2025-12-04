Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (December 4 to 12, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

From left, EJ, Cat, Brady and Sarah of Days of Our Lives [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © Peacock]

Mysteries are deepening on Days of Our Lives as more members of the DiMera family go missing. At the same time, EJ has a memory trigger that he fails to understand. Meanwhile, Rachel develops an unexpected friendship with the sneaky Sophia. Elsewhere, a heartbroken Brady finds a loyal friend in Sarah and Stephanie’s stalker spells real danger.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives focused on Rachel’s delinquency as she added pistachio ice-cream to Sarah’s dessert after researching on the doctor’s allergies online. However, her deliberate move to cause harm opened up her memories as she remembered shooting EJ.

While she confessed to her father, Brady went through the right track to have her treated in Bayview, where Rachel met Sophia. Meanwhile, Brady blamed Marlena before leaving home to stay with Maggie. At the same time, Marlena was diagnosed with Lyme disease and found Belle, Kayla and EJ sympathizing with her.

Days of Our Lives: EJ finds an unexpected Cat-connection

Recently, EJ seemed to have bonded with Cat after Chad’s disappearance. While he assured his assistant of looking into the matter, Cat met Rafe and wondered about EJ’s role in the disappearances. While Rafe seemed to share her views, Cat may plan to act solo in her sleuthing.

The upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will find Cat trying to seduce EJ and get him drunk. She will likely plan to search EJ’s office for clues about Chad’s absence. Whether she succeeds or is caught in the act, remains to be seen. However, Rafe will likely chastise her for going rogue without any official word.

Meanwhile, EJ will continue to have snippets of memory about someone reading Wuthering Heights to him. Since Cat read the novel at his bedside when he was in a coma in an Italian hospital, the memory will likely baffle him. How he responds to Cat’s attempts at seducing him remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Brady gets closer to Sarah

Recently, Brady offered support to Sarah as the latter was trying to stay away from her estranged husband. Their friendship got them closer which Rachel misread and tried to harm Sarah by taking advantage of the latter’s nut allergy. While Sarah survived the situation, Rachel confessed and landed at Bayview.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that a heartbroken Brady will lean more on Sarah’s friendship. He will realize her loyalty after he learns that Sarah kept Rachel’s actions a secret from Maggie. Since both love Rachel and want the best for the child, they will share similar concerns.

However, their growing closeness may eventually reach Xander’s ears. The upcoming storyline may have more jealous reactions from Sarah’s estranged husband, who is still in love with her.

Days of Our Lives: More hints about Stephanie’s stalker

Recently, Alex went behind Stephanie’s back to share his concerns about one of the latter’s fans with Steve. While he wanted Steve’s sleuthing expertise to dig out the creepy fan, he did not want his girlfriend to know. However, the Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Steve may spill news about the fan in front of Stephanie, sending her into a rage.

While Stephanie will be livid with Alex for going behind her back, she may also downplay any danger from her fan. At the same time, Holly, who is working as an intern for Stephanie, will discover more such disturbing mails. Whether she informs Alex or her employer remains to be seen. Later, Stephanie will leave for Chicago where the fan-stalker will likely show up at her hotel.

Other story arcs for the upcoming episodes include Theo’s abduction in the chain of DiMera kidnappings and the Sophia-Rachel bond. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to watch EJ trying to make sense of his memory and Brady navigating his anguish in the coming weeks.